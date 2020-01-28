Chandigarh: Woman arrested for ‘killing’ her son

A 25-YEAR-old woman was arrested for allegedly killing her two-and-half-year-old son. (Representational Image) A 25-YEAR-old woman was arrested for allegedly killing her two-and-half-year-old son. (Representational Image)

A 25-YEAR-old woman was arrested for allegedly killing her two-and-half-year-old son after choking his mouth with a glove and putting him inside a bed box at her house at Burail village in Sector 45 Monday. The accused, identified as Roopa Verma, was arrested from her relative’s house.

Police said the woman was missing after murdering her son, Divayanshu Verma, Saturday. The next day, her husband, Dashrath Verma, 28, lodged a missing complaint about his wife and son at the nearby police post in Sector 45. Subsequently, he received a call from his wife from an unknown number informing him that Divayanshu was kept in the bed-box. The boy was rushed to GMCH-32, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Police said Roopa is being questioned about the mysterious death of their six-month-old daughter, Komal, who had died five months back under mysterious circumstances.

A police officer said, “We are questioning Roopa about the death of her younger daughter. She has confessed to killing her son.”

Dashrath Verma is an electrician in Sector 19. Dashrath said that he and wife were not in good terms. He confessed that he was regular drinker, which is one of the reasons for quarrels between them.

Dashrath Verma claimed, “I got married with Roopa in 2016. She wanted to eliminated my entire family. She tried to kill us all in December,2019 but failed. I was away for last two days due to some works. I found her missing along with Divayanshu on Saturday evening. On Sunday afternoon, I lodged a missing report of my wife and son in the police post. Around 7.30pm, I received a call and my wife informed me that Divayanshu is in the bed box.”

Sources said doctors concluded in the postmortem report that the child died due to asphyxia. Kusum Devi, a social worker in Burail, said, “Neighbours of Dashrath claimed that the couple quarrelled with each other on most days.”

A team of SHO PS 34, Inspector Baldev Kumar, SI Om Parkash, ASP Neha Yadav was constituted to investigate the matter. A case was registered at PS 34.

