Chandigarh: Woman among three arrested for theft

THREE PEOPLE, including a couple, were arrested red-handed for stealing the household items of a tenant who has been residing in a house owned by two senior citizen brothers in Sector 10. Police also seized an auto-rickshaw in which stolen items were loaded.

They were arrested Monday night.

Police said the arrested woman identified as Rajni Chauhan of Dhanas has been residing as a tenant in the particular house for the last eight months. Two other accused were identified as Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Sector 15, and Narender, husband of Rajni Chauhan, of Dhanas.

Accused Sanjeev Kumar of Sector 15 was remanded in one-day police custody Tuesday. The couple was sent to judicial custody.

Three had stolen the household items from the rented accommodation of Jaswinder Singh. He has been residing in the house on rent since 2013.

“The property (house) belongs to two brothers, who are above 60 years of age. The preliminary investigation suggests accused Sanjeev Kumar of Sector 15 is the mastermind of the theft. He has also one of the portions in the house on the rent. The complainant, Jaswinder Singh, has been a tenant in the house since 2013. Jaswinder Singh’s wife is working at Panjab University. Sanjeev Kumar brings Rajni as a tenant in the house. We are questioning Sanjeev Kumar to ascertain the exact motive behind stealing the household items from the rented accommodation of Jaswinder Singh. Sanjeev Kumar’s antecedents are also being verified,” a police officer said.

Sources said accused Sanjeev Kumar claimed that he had written an agreement about the house in question with the owner brothers.

The stolen items including one sofa, three-seater grey colour, two mattress big, two mattress small, one mattress foldable, two quilts, two pillows big, three pillows small, books, one lady purse, one bag ladies with five suits were recovered. A case was registered at Sector 3 police station.