Chandigarh: Woman among four held guilty of killing Punjab Police commando in 2016

THE DISTRICT court on Thursday held four persons, including a 35-year-old woman, guilty of murdering a Punjab Police commando in 2016. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on Friday.

The convicts, Sukhdeep Kaur (wife of the victim) of Chandigarh, Sahib Singh, Gurjinder Singh and Jagtar Singh, all three natives of Patiala, were held guilty by the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Sanjiv Joshi.

As per the prosecution, Sukhdeep Kaur had alleged to the police that her husband Jasvir Singh, 40, posted at Punjab Police Commando Complex in Mohali, left at 5 am to perform his duty on March 3, 2016, but neither he reported for duty nor came back. Therefore, an FIR of missing person under Section 363 of the IPC was registered.

Later, a SIT was formed, which found the involvement of Sukhdeep Kaur in the case and during interrogation, she confessed that she murdered her husband with the help of Sahib Singh and two other persons. Sukhdeep Kaur was then arrested on April 17, 2016, under sections 302 (murder) 201 (destroying evidence) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC. Later, through production warrants, accused Sahib Singh was arrested on April 19, 2016, as he had been in Patiala jail in connection with an attempt to murder and Arms Act case registered at Zirakpur.

During interrogation, Sahib Singh disclosed that he murdered Jasvir Singh with the help of Sukhdeep Kaur, Gurjinder Singh and Jagtar Singh. Gurjinder and Jagtar too were arrested. During interrogation, they said that they mixed sleeping pills in the food of Jasvir Singh and when he became unconscious, they took off his clothes except underwear and tied his hands.

After that, they put him in a car and went to Mandouli village near Rajpura and threw him into Bhakhra canal. Thereafter, Gurjinder threw civil clothes of Jasvir Singh in the bushes near canal and Sahib Singh threw Jasvir’s uniform in the forest near Raipur Khurd. The mobile phone and purse of the victim containing documents were thrown into Ghaggar river by Sukhdeep Kaur. The belongings of the victim were thrown to show that he had gone to do his duty.

The SIT also learnt that Sukhdeep Kaur had been in touch with one Harjit Singh of Bathinda through social media for four years. Harjit Singh had been working in Behrin and she wanted to marry him. She had not told him that she was already married. Sukhdeep Kaur thus wanted to get rid of Jasvir Singh and for this, she contacted Sahib Singh and asked him to murder Jasvir Singh. Sahib Singh demanded Rs 5 lakh from her to commit the murder. Sukhdeep Kaur gave Rs 1 lakh as first instalment to Sahib and he further hired Gurjinder and Jagtar for the crime. These accused murdered Jasvir. During investigation, all the belongings of the victim, i.e. civil clothes, uniform, mobile phone and purse, were recovered by the SIT.

During the trial, the defence counsel argued that when the body was recovered from the canal, as per police report, its height was 5.10 inches. However, the postmortem report says that the body was 5.6 inches. It was also argued that DNA of the body was not conducted, although doctors recommended it. As per the police theory, the accused had given intoxicated substance to the victim, but the postmortem report did not reveal any intoxicated substance in the body.

However, after going by the facts and evidence produced in the case, the court held the accused guilty.