Chandigarh: Woman alleges rape and forcible abortion on pretext of marriage, 3 booked

Matour Police booked a man, his mother and maternal uncle on charges of raping a woman and forcible abortion. Officers said that the accused had the victim of marriage and later backed away from the claim.

According to information, the victim lodged a complaint with the police stating that she met the accused Davinder Rajput in February this year in Chandigarh and befriended each other. The victim said that in April, Davinder Rajput started visiting her home and promised to marry her.

She further alleged that she became pregnant twice and when she disclosed this to the accused, he mixed some medicines in cold drinks and gave it to her, resulting in abortion. The victim further alleged that when the accused did not marry her even after the abortion, she went to his native place and revealed everything to his mother.

“I went to Davinder’s home on October 2 and told everything to his mother. His mother, Shardha Devi, accepted me as her daughter-in-law and asked me to stay at their home. She also decided to organise a small function on October 16 for carrying out the ring ceremony,” the victim stated.

She further told the police that during her stay at the home, Davinder raped her again on the pretext of marriage. The victim said that on October 16, Shardha Devi refused to carry out the ring ceremony and told her that she could not marry the victim to her son.

The victim also alleged that Davinder’s maternal uncle misbehaved with her during her stay at the accused’s house.

Acting on the complaint, police booked the three under sections 376 (rape), 313 (Causing miscarriage without woman’s consent ) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Matour Police Station.

Matour SHO Inspector Rajiv Kumar said that they will soon arrest the accused.