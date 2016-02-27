Chandigarh: With pictures of all his predecessors, Sood plans mayors’ wall in his office

Chandigarh mayor Arun Sood at his office in MC building in sector 17 Chandigarh. Express file photo Chandigarh mayor Arun Sood at his office in MC building in sector 17 Chandigarh. Express file photo

BJP MAYOR Arun Sood is getting a “mayors’ wall” prepared in his office where pictures of all the former mayors will be fixed.

From Kamla Sharma who was the first mayor of the city in 1996 to Poonam Sharma who was the mayor in 2015, a total of 17 pictures will be put up. Congress mayors have been at the coveted post from 2001 to 2015 with SAD councillor Harjinder Kaur being the lone exception in 2007. Prior to 2000, it was the BJP that had its mayor in office.

“To show regard to all the mayors of the city, irrespective of party affiliations, I would have their pictures in my room. It is just a token of respect to all the city mayors,” said Mayor Arun Sood. Their tenures will also be mentioned below the pictures.

The Congress, however, terms it a “drama”. “It is better if he focuses on development works instead of doing all this drama. He shows such bad behaviour to all of us in the House meeting. Along with some nominated councillors, he misbehaves in the House and just for drama, he is putting all these pictures,” said Congress councillor Subhash Chawla.

While the mayor has sent several invites to the Congress councillors, whether for a meeting with the finance secretary to hand over the budget or to honour them at the Rose Festival, the Congress seems to be in no mood to break the ice. The Congress has also been boycotting all the events.

