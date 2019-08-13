Chandigarh: With 15-day deadline, work on road under Kharar flyover begins

The construction work of the service road under Kharar flyover was started on Monday. The first phase of the road will be built in 15 days.

Advertising

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said, ‘’We are putting our best efforts to complete this road as soon as possible to minimise the inconvenience faced by people.” The DC directed the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and L&T- the company which is constructing the flyover to make the road under the Kharar flyover motorable within 15 days.

He had directed Superintendent of Police (traffic), to divert heavy vehicles on alternative routes from where the road is being constructed. The DC added that Kharar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vinod Bansal was regularly reviewing the construction work and he is also working with NHAI and L&T in tandem to remove all the hindrances to make this road operational in the stipulated time-frame.

During the visit of the construction site, Bansal instructed the Municipal Council officials to make proper arrangements for drainage and clean the sewerage in two days under the flyover. The SDM said that the traffic diversion plan is ready to ease out the traffic congestion on Chandigarh-Kharar road and alternate routes have also been made for heavy vehicles.