Chandigarh wins ISAC award in ‘Best UT’ category

Anindita Mitra, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation and CEO, Chandigarh Smart City Limited, received ‘Best UT’ award on behalf of Chandigarh, at the India Smart Cities Award Contest (ISAC), 2020, on Monday. Mitra received the award from Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Hardeep Singh Puri, at a ceremony held in Surat.

The award was given to Chandigarh on the basis of its performance in India Cycles4Change Challenge, ClimateSmart Cities Challenge, Streets4People Challenge, TULIP and DataSmart Cities.

The ISAC 2020 was organised under MoHUA’s Smart Cities Mission for the period from August 25, 2020 to February 24, 2021. This was one of the important activities initiated under the Mission, where pioneering city strategies, projects and ideas have been recognised based on innovation, impact and replicability/scalability.

The ISAC 2020 recognises and have rewarded cities, projects and innovative ideas that promote sustainable development in urban areas in India, as well as stimulating inclusive, equitable, safe, healthy and collaborative cities, enhancing quality of life. The award categories include project, city leadership, best state/UT, innovation, Covid innovation and city.

Superhero Award

Rupesh Kumar, Additional Commissioner, MCC was given the ‘Superhero Award’ for the City Leaders category of Freedom2Walk and Cycle event under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. Kumar cycles to work despite a vision problem. He received the award from union minister Hardeep Singh Puri in Surat on Monday.