Chandigarh wins award in Indian Swachhta League

Chandigarh was adjudged winner along with Navi Mumbai in 10 lakh plus category of the Indian Swachhta League Friday by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). This award is attributed to the city’s enthusiastic participation in the Indian Swachhata League (ISL).

Anindita Mitra, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, received the award from Kaushal Kishore, Minister of State, MoHUA, at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi during felicitation ceremony as part of the valedictory session of the ‘Swachh Shehar Samvaad and Technology exhibition’. She was accompanied by MC Joint Commissioner Isha Kamboj and Chandigarh team leader Rohit Kumar.

After receiving the award, Mitra extended heartiest compliments to the people of the city, especially the yuva teams for their enthusiastic participation in the Indian Swachhata League (ISL). She said that by doing so, the youth of Chandigarh has displayed its strong commitment towards the vision of ‘garbage- free city’.

She elaborated that following the successful conduct of ISL activities across more than 1,850 cities, a rigorous evaluation was undertaken, and the top city teams have been shortlisted for a special felicitation programme.

She said that in the Swachhata League, Chandigarh got an opportunity to detail its novel activity at the national level. Participation of the youth in the league, novel ideas in implementing activities and the improvement in urban cleanliness as a result of the activity, were the guidelines on the basis of which the national winners were decided. Chandigarh had executed a novel human chain of more than 2,000 youngsters and depicted four colour-coded dustbins symbolising source segregation of waste.

She said that the contests underlined the magnitude of the effort made by the MC and its sanitation workers in ensuring cleanliness, taking the help of youth to increase public awareness on avoiding dumping of garbage, and sending the message of clean water sources.

Swachh Survekshan results today

Swacch survekshan results will be declared on Saturday. Chandigarh had ranked 66th last time and is eyeing a good ranking this year.