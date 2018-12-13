Chandigarh: Will sort differences with Daduwal, says Dhyan Singh Mand

TWO DAYS AFTER ending the Insaaf Morcha at Bargari village, Sarbat Khalsa-appointed parallel Jathedar, Dhyan Singh Mand, reached his native village Saide Ke Rohilla in district Ferozepur to reach out to the villagers about the next phase of the protest.

He, however, played down his differences with another parallel Jathedar Baljeet Singh Daduwal who has already alleged that Mand stabbed him in the back by ending the Morcha in a haste.

While talking to The Indian Express, Mand said,”Daduwal did a lot of work for the Morcha and his contribution cannot be denied. However, we took all decisions about Morcha after mutual discussions and only after that reached at a conclusion. This is a minor issue of the panth, we will resolve it soon.”

He added,”If he is having any difference of opinion, it will be sorted out soon. He is my younger brother and we have never had any argument in our life.”

Talking about reaching Golden Temple at a separate time while Daduwal came separately, Mand said,”Daduwal had his Dewaan programmes in Bathinda and hence he reached late. I don’t want any issue in this matter. Second phase of the Morcha will start on December 20 after a meeting with panthic bodies at Fatehgarh Sahib and if anyone is upset, that matter will be resolved soon.”

Meanwhile, Daduwal said,” I will not attend the December 20 meeting. I feel Morcha should have continued for some more time so as to get the remaining demands implemented. Sangat is angry and so am I.”

Mand, however, maintained that decision was not one-sided and discussed with one and all and hence a difference of opinion was uncalled for. He stated,”I will decide about my plans to contest Lok Sabha polls as well in the near future. As of now, I am committed to all the issues of Bargari Morcha.”

Meanwhile, a meeting related to Bargari Insaaf Morcha was organised by Akali Dal (1920) in which members said that they had felt cheated after this decision. Buta Singh Ransinh, general secretary of the party, has now given a call of separate gathering at Bargari on December 18.