Chandigarh: Will issue detailed order on apartmentalisation ban 

While putting the registrations of share-wise properties on hold in the city, the Chandigarh Administration on Wednesday said that they will issue detailed order by way of public notice on the ban of apartmentalisation imposed by the Supreme Court.

A meeting in this regard was held Wednesday where deliberations on the recent order of the SC (RWA vs Chandigarh administration) regarding apartmentalisation were made with officers from the estate department, chief architect, and law and revenue departments.

“It was discussed in detail to implement the SC order in letter and spirit to preserve the heritage status of Phase 1 Sectors 1 to 30 – ‘Corbusean Chandigarh’. The Chandigarh Administration would issue detailed instructions in the coming week by way of public notice for information of the public after thorough legal examination,” a senior officer said.

Meanwhile, property dealers across the city on Wednesday sought an extension to the Apartment Rules in the city and said that “share-wise registries should not be put on hold”.

The Property Consultants Association’s general body meeting was held at Hotel Shivalik View in the presence of president Kamal Gupta, Estate Office AEO 1 Sanyam Garg and AEO 3 Rajiv Tiwari.

The association also demanded that registries of commercial properties should commence. Apart from this they also demanded the 2001 Apartment Act be implemented, which was repealed in 2007. During the meet the association’s chairman, Tirlochan Singh Bittoo demanded that affordable housing scheme “introduced by the central government be implemented in the city, so that a common people can have a house of their dream”.

During the meeting, Harpal Singh Pali, president of Builders Association, Chandigarh, was also present, who explained the SC judgement and said “it is not against residents of Chandigarh”. He added, “if need be, a review petition would be filed against the Supreme Court’s judgement”.