Chandigarh will celebrate Valentine’s Day with hearty twist

Written by Sumedha Sharma

Love has no right recipe. Or definition. With Cupid going online, finding a partner is just a swipe away. Valentine’s is at the door, but not everyone is swiping left or right for a date. There are quite a few single bells ringing around. For them, this day is all about spreading love and cheer.

Kanika Vig, a student, for instance, is all set to visit the nearest orphanage to spend time with children who have no families. ”Valentine Day is not only for couples. Love has no boundaries or rules and regulations. Since I love having children around me, I will go to an orphanage near my place and spend a big chunk of my day playing games with them and will also share sweets.’’

Dr. Maninder Kahol is also in no mood to give a rose to just one special someone. He is determined to give it to his patients. “I deal with patients from all walks of life every day. As doctors, we struggle hard to bring relief to our patients. Sometimes it is a matter of life and death. On this Valentine’s, I plan to bring a smile to the faces of my patients by offering them a rose.’’

The doctor says he is sure this gesture of affection will help them recover fast. Charan Preet Singh, a student, refuses to be drawn into the love fest. ‘’It is an ordinary day for me. I don’t have someone special in my life, so I have decided to celebrate it by giving life to someone who deserves to live.’’ Charan Preet makes it a point to donate blood every V-day. ‘’Some people may find it weird but this is my Valentine’s gift to someone I don’t know. I like to think I am a hero to that someone.’’

Ravi Pandher, who runs Samarpan Foundation and has dedicated last 11 years to helping children, also likes giving a philanthropist twist to Valentine’s Day.

‘’We are a big happy family of 150 kids and 30 mothers who are below poverty line. We spend this day preparing a special lunch of rajma-rice which kids love. And then we play some game. My day ends with warm hugs, kisses and unconditional love from these pure souls. It’s all about feeling the beauty of love because love comes with no boundaries. To love without expectation is the purest form of love.’’