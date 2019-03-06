Chandigarh: When MP Kher inaugurated toilets

IN HER eagerness to claim credit for development works big, small and petty before the code of conduct comes into place, Member of Parliament Kirron Kher has been on an inauguration spree, throwing open at least 20 projects, including toilet blocks, in the last six days. It’s arguably for the first time in the city that an MP is not only inaugurating toilets but also laying their foundation stone.

Advertising

The focus is on the economically weaker section (EWS) colonies, which form a major vote bank. A day after ‘’gracing’’ the inauguration of a series of non-functional sports complexes and a hospital, Kher laid the foundation stone of a toilet block at the grain market in Sector 26 on Tuesday. She also inaugurated a road constructed at Pipliwala town in Manimajra. Next on her schedule was the distribution of pension cards to workers at the museum and art gallery in Sector 10 as part of the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan Dhan Yojna, a national programme.

Earlier, on March 4, she had inaugurated six projects out of which four were not operational. Though technically, the inaugurations were done by UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore, the usually reclusive MP Kirron Kher graced each function. The 100-bed hospital, three sports complexes in Sector 38 West, 50 and 56 were all found locked by Newsline, minutes after the inauguration. Kher also announced another hospital for economically weaker sections at Maloya. March 3 saw the MP handing over the keys of EWS flats in Maloya housing complex, which had been completed two years ago. Interestingly, the 2,390 beneficiaries will be allotted the flats two months later, after the polls.

The same day also saw the inauguration of two green parks in EWS colonies in Sector 26 and 38 West.

Similarly on March 2, the MP laid the foundation stone of a community centre in Sector 38. A day earlier, she inaugurated four toilet blocks at Burail village and laid the foundation stone of a road at Faidan village. She also did the inauguration of eight e-rickshaws on the High Court premises. Her schedule for February 28 included laying the foundation stones for a road in BBMB colony in Industrial Area Phase 1, a community centre in Sector 30 and a solar power plant of 50KWP at the district court complex.

The first two months of the year saw her inaugurating over 23 projects. These included presiding over laying of paver blocks in Sector 45-A and Burail.

Cost of inauguration

Sources in the UT Administration and Municipal Corporation said every big inauguration ceremony costs around Rs 1 lakh while a small, homely function usually racks up a bill of over Rs 25,000. “The tent, chairs and sound system alone cost around Rs 25,000 to Rs 35,000. Then the snacks, tea also come for around Rs 25,000. The plaque, labour for constructing the brickwall on which the plaque is to be installed, carpeting at the venue, hoardings, posters, garlands all cost around Rs 50,000,” a senior official gave the breakup.

Advertising

The arrangements are made by either the MC or UT according to their jurisdiction. Inaugurations and foundation stone laying ceremonies picked up steam from this January. Kher presided over 50-odd programmes and events, including listening to PM Narendra Modi’s mann ki baat with residents.