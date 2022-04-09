What’s on this week: Day-long spiritual fair by Ananda Sangha Chandigarh

Take a look at what’s happening in Chandigarh this week.

The inner journey

What: Ananda Sangha Chandigarh is organizing a day-long spiritual fair. Several lectures, demonstrations, and group meditation activities have been planned for the spiritual fair. Key topics include ‘Kriya yoga: the key to self-transformation’, ‘Energy: Key to success’, ‘Chakras: Roadmap of self-realization’ and ‘Dealing with Stress and Harmful Emotions’. The talks will be delivered by Ananda Sangha practitioners.

Each of the sessions will have an experiential component, which will help guide participants on how to apply some of the insights in their daily life. The purpose of the fair is to make a meaningful difference in our lives, and every session will address that in various creative ways.

Ananda Sangha shares the teachings of Paramhansa Yogananda, author of the spiritual classic ‘Autobiography of a Yogi’ and has been established by Swami Kriyananda, a direct disciple of Paramhansa Yoganandaji.

“Finding Happiness’, a full-length inspiring feature film, which is based on community living – an ideal that Paramhansa Yogananda encouraged will also be screened as part of the fair.

Where and When: Maharashtra Bhawan, Sector 19, Chandigarh. April 10, 11 am onwards.