What’s On: 2-day workshop on filmmaking

Take a look at what’s happening in Chandigarh this weekend

Behind the lens: filmmaking workshop

What is it?

Cinematic Films on a Budget is a two-day workshop for filmmakers, photographers and media students. It will be conducted by three-time National Award-winning filmmakers Nandan Saxena and Kavita Bahl. They work in the genre of documentary films on the issues of environment, gender and culture and the duo has been making films together for over two decades. They started ‘Quark Workshops’ in 2007 for skill-building of those who could not go to a film school but want to tell the stories cinematically.

The workshop is ideal for those looking to start their journey with the camera and those who want to get better at it. This workshop deals with filmmaking in the post-pandemic world, where shrinking budgets and opportunities demand that we invest in our skillset. It is a mix of practical demonstration and sharing real-world examples to help young people upgrade their skills and understand how to create cinematic films and visual stories. The workshop is intended to take participants through the workflows of production, lighting, sound recording and post-production. The workshop will encompass elements such as mobile filmmaking, mirrorless and cinema cameras, intelligent lighting, color grading, with film screenings and discussions on the narrative.

When: April 23, 24

Where: Government Museum Auditorium, Sector 10, Chandigarh.

To participate, call on 9910037244 or write to topquarkfilms@gmail.com