Chandigarh: What are your councillors doing to ease Covid crisis?

Little is being done by councillors of congested areas as the city goes through one of its worst crises. The Indian Express Sunday contacted some councillors representing colonies and villages from where most Covid-19 cases are being reported, on the phone numbers given on the website. When they have to be constantly in touch with people looking out for help for beds and oxygen, phone numbers of some were switched off while others did not make any significant efforts.

ANIL KUMAR DUBEY

Dubey represents the ward comprising Mauli Complex (Railway Colony), Ambedkar Avas Yojna, Mauli Complex (Charan Singh Colony), Bhagat Singh Colony, Vikas Nagar, Shivalik Enclave and Mauli Complex (Housing Board).

How many Covid cases does your ward have?

(After a silence) Thoda time dijiye mujhe…pata karke batata hun…call back karunga. (No call was received)

Have you made any 24*7 helpline for any emergency?

Main to logon k beech hi rehta hun… mera number hai sab ke pass….

What efforts have you made to help people looking for beds and ventilators?

With the help of an organisation, we are getting an ambulance tomorrow for all the residents of our ward. They can use it whenever they want to in times of need. The organisation is facing some registration issues so that will be sorted by tomorrow. Also, we are beginning the mask making exercise. And, at the same time we are also getting the areas sanitised.

Have you helped anyone in getting beds or oxygen?

I did help people of my ward. I got them admitted to GMSH-16.

Chanderwati Shukla

Shukla represents ward comprising 43,52, EWS LIG Colony, 61 and Kajheri

How many Covid cases does your ward have?

Kya cheez… mere yahan to bohot rare chance hai… honge ek do… Kajheri mein bhi nahi hai… Sector 52 mein ek hoga.

Have you made any 24*7 helpline for any emergency?

Mera number hi hai sab ke pass…as such koi specific group nahi hai…log mujhe kabhi bhi phone kar sakte hain.

What efforts have you made to help people looking for beds and ventilators?

Very soon I will be inaugurating a dispensary in Sector 52. Also, I am getting everyone vaccinated in my ward. Additionally, in a meeting with the officials, I had offered the Sector 43 community centre and sports complex to be turned into a covid care centre. As of now the sports compelx has been approved.

SATISH KAINTH

Kainth represents the ward comprising 53 (Nehru Colony), 54, 55 Housing Board, 55 Indira, Kamal and Adarsh Colomy, Furniture Shops Sector 56, Palsora Rehablilitation Colony and village.

How many Covid cases does your ward have?

Eight-nine cases honge hamare yahan.

Have you made any 24*7 helpline for any emergency?

Wahi hai…jo party ne bana rakhi hai…. Baaki log mujhe mere number pe contact kar rahe hain.

What efforts have you made to help people looking for beds and ventilators?

I have been personally visiting people and giving them food packets. I have been getting the areas sanitised. I also keep updating them about the latest guidelines

Have you helped anyone in getting beds or oxygen?

I have helped many. Just now I received a call and I am helping that person.

RAJESH KALIA

Kalia represents ward comprising the most congested area of the city— Maloya, EWS Colony, Maloya, West of Sector 39 and Grain Market. Several calls were made on Rajesh Kalia’s phone number that was given, but it was switched off. No other alternative number was provided.

BHARAT KUMAR

Bharat Kumar represents the ward consisting Karson Colony, Phase II Ramdarbar, Indira Awas Colony, Hallo Majra, Bair-Majra, Faidan-Burail and Char-Taraf-Burail. His number given on the website was switched off.