Chandigarh: What are your councillors doing to ease Covid crisis?

As the city battles the worst phase Covid-19 crisis so far, The Indian Express spoke to the councilors about their role and endeavours to provide help to people who are suffering with the virus.

Mayor Ravi Kant Sharma

Mayor Ravi Kant Sharma is the councillor from Sectors 16, 17 and 22.

Around how many Covid-19 cases are there in your ward?

Pehle kaafi the…ab 40-45 hain.

Have you created any 24*7 helpline on which people of your ward may contact you in emergency?

My phone number has been circulated everywhere and in fact, I also have a WhatsApp group for extending aid.

I keep updating the residents and also keep asking if they require any need. Anyone can call me anytime—be it day or night. Recently, I received a call from someone in the US at 1.30 am that her mother, who resides in Chandigarh, is Covid-19 positive. I consoled them and told them that if they require my help anytime I am available.

What efforts have you made as a councillor to help people looking for beds, ventilators and oxygen cylinders?

As a councillor, I have been getting sanitisation done and have been encouraging people to get vaccinated. I have also been asking residents if there is any need for beds or oxygen cylinders, so I can get it arranged.

Councillor Devinder Singh Babla

Devinder Singh Babla is the councillor from Sectors 27, 28 and 30.

Around how many Covid-19 cases are there in your ward?

Pehle bohat aaye the…22 ke aas-pass…ab 10-15 active cases hain.

Have you created any 24*7 helpline on which people of your ward may contact you in emergency?

We have made different WhatsApp groups, like I have a different WhatsApp group for sector 27A, sector 27B, 27C, 28 and so on. There are around 200 people in each group in a way that every member of the family is connected with me.

My entire family too is connected with people, like one group is handled by my wife, the others by my sons. We keep posting messages and keep asking if there is any need of bed, oxygen or anything. My number 9815608877 has been made public so that people may easily reachout.

What efforts have you made as a councillor to help people looking for beds, ventilators and oxygen cylinders?

I am in touch with a person of our ward who is providing oxygen cylinders voluntarily. So I have provided the same to seven to eight patients in need.

Secondly, in the containment zones, since the entire area was locked, there was neither any doctor to check if anyone contracted the infection nor was there any waste picker, so I made a separate group of all them and kept in touch with them.

Moreover, there was no vaccination centre in my ward. I kept pursuing the authorities and then they set up a centre in Sector 27, followed by one in Sector 28. Now the situation is such that maximum turnout for the vaccine is in my ward. I am regularly in touch with the nursing homes and by end of the day I am updated about the availability of beds everywhere.

Councillor Arun Sood

Arun Sood is a councillor from Sectors 37, 38 and 38 West.

Around how many Covid-19 cases are there in your ward?

Koi hotspot nahi hai…scattered cases hain.

Have you created any 24*7 helpline on which people of your ward may contact you in emergency?

Our party has a helpline—8699999599. It functions round-the-clock and we have been receiving calls for almost everything. We have been maintaining a data base of ventilators and beds availability. By the end of the day, our volunteers get the details of resources available at nursing homes. Like at a nursing home in our ward, a ventilator bed is available at the moment.

What efforts have you made as a councillor to help people looking for beds, ventilators and oxygen cylinders?

Working in collaboration with some agencies, we have around 25 oxygen cylinders at the Sevadham. We have also purchased five oxygen cylinders and since we did not have flowmeters, we took the welding machine regulator for the same. Over 35 people have been provided oxygen through these cylinders till now.

Moreover, we have been providing packets of immunity boosters to people. The packets contain ashwagandha, dasota and giloyi. In addition, eggs and paneer is also being supplied to houses with Covid-19 patients.

Deputy Mayor Farmila

Farmila is the councillor from Dadu Majra Colony, Dadu Majra and Shah Pur– which are predominantly congested areas with high population. She is also the Deputy Mayor.

Farmila was contacted by The Indian Express over five times on her phone number provided on the Municipal Corporation’s website, however, she did not respond. In these trying times, the Deputy Mayor turned a deaf ear to the phone calls which could very well be a call for help by someone in distress.

Senior Deputy Mayor Mahesh Inder Singh Sidhu

Mahesh Inder Singh Sidhu is the councillor from Sectors 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10 and 11.

Around how many Covid-19 cases are there in your ward?

On an average, in Sector 7, there are over 12 cases, in Sector 8, there are around 7 to 8 cases. In Sectors 9 and 10, there are 3 to 4 cases and in

Sector 11, there are 5 to 6 cases.

Have you created any 24*7 helpline on which people of your ward may contact you in emergency?

I have made WhatsApp groups with members of Resident Welfare Associations. In fact, I am in touch with over 2,000 people in every sector through these groups. I keep updating them about vaccination and guidelines. I keep asking them if there is any requirement for beds or oxygen cylinders, and then I liaison with the administration for the same.

What efforts have you made as a councillor to help people looking for beds, ventilators and oxygen cylinders?

Through langars, we have been reaching out to people isolated at home for cooked food, if they want.

I am also directly involved at the Covid Care Centre set up at Indira Holiday Home, so the moment we receive any demand, I give them a call. I at least helped five people by arranging beds and oxygen cylinders for them.