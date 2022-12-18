scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 18, 2022

Chandigarh Weekend Watch: Play featuring plight of Danish jews during World War II, concert of morning ragas

Wings Theatre Academy presents a stage adaptation of Number the Stars, a historical fiction by American author Lois Lowry about the escape of a Jewish family from Denmark during World War II.

Wings Theatre Academy, St Kabir, is presenting its latest production, Number the Stars, with 40 young actors from 12 different schools in Chandigarh. (Facebook/Wings Theatre Academy)

War and peace

Wings Theatre Academy, St Kabir, is presenting its latest production, Number the Stars, with 40 young actors from 12 different schools in Chandigarh who have been undergoing regular training at the academy, which completes its ten years in 2022. The aim of the academy, which was founded by Zubin Mehta, artist, teacher, and director, was to give a platform to students to express their talent, grow as individuals, and stimulate their creative juices, while simultaneously opening the sprawling world of theatre to the city still finding its pulse.

Number the Stars (1989) is a work of historical fiction by American author Lois Lowry, about the escape of a Jewish family (the Rosens) from Copenhagen, Denmark, during World War II. The story centres on 10-year-old Annemarie Johansen, who lives with her family in Copenhagen in 1943. She becomes part of events related to the rescue of the Danish Jews to avoid being relocated to concentration camps. She risks her life to help her best friend, Ellen Rosen, who pretends to be one of the family. Soon Annemarie is asked to go on a dangerous mission to save Ellen’s life.

When and where: December 18, at St Kabir School, Sector 26 Chandigarh at 6:30 pm. The duration of the show is 1 hour 35 minutes.

A morning raga

Triveni Sangeet Sabha is presenting a concert of morning ragas featuring Shubhranill Sarkar on the harmonica, Shahana Ali Khan, vocalist of the Kirana Gharana, Avirbhav Verma on tabla, and Tarun Joshi on the harmonium.

When and where: December 18, Government Museum and Art Gallery, Sector 10, Chandigarh, from 11 am to 1 pm.

First published on: 18-12-2022 at 11:31:09 am
