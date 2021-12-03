Chandigarh Weekend Watch: Guided tour of Jeanneret’s museum to photo exhibition on ramps

A walk down memory lane

WHAT: HOUSE NUMBER 57, Sector 5, Chandigarh. December 1954 to August 1965, Pierre Jeanneret lived here, reads the humble brass plaque at the entrance. The row of type 4J houses was designed by the Swiss architect who lived in this corner house for almost 11 years. The home is now a museum dedicated to his wide range of work in Chandigarh, with Jeanneret contributing to the urban morphology of Chandigarh as deeply and widely as Le Corbusier. On December 4, Jeanneret’s death anniversary, the museum’s curator Deepika Gandhi is organising a guided tour followed by a workshop, ‘Design a Side Table With a Lamp’, with the participants invited to design a lamp inspired by Jeanneret’s designs.

WHEN: Saturday, December 4, 2021, from 2 pm

WHERE: Jeanneret Museum, House Number 57, Sector 5, Chandigarh

Swiss architect Pierre Jeanneret.

Candid Camera

WHAT: The M N Sharma Architectural Society and Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi are collaborating to showcase a photography exhibition, ‘Linking Levels – Ramps and Staircases’. On display will be award-winning and selected entries of a competition organised for young photographers of the city. The exhibition is an annual event organised in memory of M N Sharma, an architect who joined the Chandigarh Capitol Project in June 1950 and worked with the American team for the first Master Plan. In 1951, he joined the team of architects led by Le Corbusier. He was chosen to be the first Indian Chief Architect in 1965 and during his tenure spanning from 1965 to 1979, Sharma completed most of Le Corbusier’s unrealised works in the Capitol Complex, designed many public buildings in Chandigarh and the Second Phase of the city.

WHEN: 5 pm, Saturday, December 4-18, 2021

WHERE: CLKA Gallery at Underpass connecting Sector 17 to Rose Garden