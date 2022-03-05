Chandigarh Weekend Watch: Chhoti Si Asha is back with annual exhibition ‘Tarang’

Come Spring and Chhoti Si Asha is back with its annual exhibition and community meetup event, ‘Tarang!’ The exhibition marks the culmination of last year’s craft-based project, Disha.

The project was funded by Paraxel and supported by United Way, Bangalore. Disha’s main thrust has been on upskilling more than 100 women from villages near Chandigarh and helping them make market-driven products using traditional crafts such as weaving, embroidery and crochet. During the past year, Chhoti Si Asha has adapted to the times and continues to successfully nurture, organise, train and upskill the women of the local community in indigenous crafts.

The exhibition promises an inspiring display of several skills from handwoven baskets and crochet handicrafts to stunning embroidery work by women artisans. From live music to DIY crafts to sample bites from Chhoti Si Rasoi, it has many engaging activities. The Artisans’ Corner will have an exquisite display of handwoven baskets, crochet handicrafts, Dari weaving, embroidery, and more, at the Friends of CSA Corner. Also discover artworks by local designers and artists. As part of DIY crafts, learn the basics of crochet and embroidery and for children, there are washable tattoos, hair braiding and live music.

When and Where: March 5 and 6, Punjab Kala Bhawan, Sector 16, Chandigarh

Time: 12 noon to 7.30 pm.