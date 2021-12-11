Chandigarh Weekend Watch: Chandigarh lit fest starts today

WHAT: The two-day 9th edition of Literati, the Chandigarh Lit Fest (CLS) opens on Saturday, December 11. According to CLS Chairperson and Festival Director Dr. Sumita Misra, the trilingual lit fest will be a hybrid version with its three sessions to be held at the UT Guest House, and the rest online.

“The theme this year is ‘Manifesting Hope’ after the long lockdowns and the pandemic that has changed people’s perspective of life and many writers have written poems and prose that exude hope,” said Dr. Misra. In literature, hope, she adds, tends to centre on the belief that positive changes do happen after every crisis, and the Festival will have authors who have ignited hope into troubled minds through their writings.

Hope is a powerful word that represents faith and possibilities, said author and TEDx speaker Vivek Atray, and that is what CLS has been instilling through its programmes over the years. Literati21 shall have a virtual inaugural session on December 11 at 4:45 pm.

On Sunday, December 12, there will be a session at the UT Guest House, at 10 am with the release of Gurjot Kaler’s book, ‘The Battle of Longewala’, followed by a keynote address which will be delivered by Bollywood celebrity, Divya Dutta, besides a session on Rama’s Footsteps with Neelesh Kulkarni, and a musical Punjabi session with Dolly Guleria and Sunaini. Some of the other authors in the virtual sessions on December 11 and 12 evenings will be Esther David, Anil Swarup, Deepak Gupta, Divya Dutta, Rakesh Omprakash Mehra, Raza Mir and Vandana Kohli, Lily Swarn, Jupinderjit Singh, Dr. Archana Singh, Parinda Joshi, Jim Davidson, Kishwar Desai, among others.

WHEN: Saturday, December 11 , 2021, 4.45 pm onwards.