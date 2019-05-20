Chandigarh weather to remain dry for next two days: MeT Dept

The MeT Department has predicted dry weather in the city for the next two days with slight chances of light rain on Wednesday. The temperature on Sunday continued to remain normal. The maximum temperature of the day was recorded at 37.4 degree Celsius.

The night temperature also remained normal with 22.7 degree Celsius as minimum temperature Saturday night.

On Monday, the MeT officials said the weather will remain dry and the sky will remain clear. The maximum temperature has been predicted to remain around 38 degree Celsius. “There could be a slight increase in minimum temperature over next few nights,” an official said.

The MeT Department, in its forecast bulletin for the region, said, “Dust storm/thunderstorm, accompanied with gusty winds (wind speed 30-40 Kmph) and lightning, are likely at isolated places on May 2. Thunderstorm, accompanied with gusty winds (wind speed 30-40 Kmph) and lightning, likely at isolated places on May 22-23 in the state”.

However, the officials added, the weather is likely to remain dry during the day on Tuesday in Chandigarh. Thereafter, there are chances of precipitation.“Mainly clear sky becoming partly cloudy with likely thundery development,” the MeT department has predicted for Wednesday.