Chandigarh: Weather to remain dry but cloudy

Written by Sumedha Sharma

Advertising

Due to the prevailing Western Disturbance in the city, the weather will continue to remain partly cloudy on Tuesday and Wednesday with a light to moderate rainfall expected over the region including Chandigarh on Thursday. On Monday, 05.6 mm rainfall was recorded till evening on Monday.

“Weather likely to be dry on March 12 and light to moderate rainfall likely at isolated places on March 13 and 14 thereafter in the state. A general warning of thunderstorm accompanied with hail, strong surface winds and lighting likely at isolated places on 14 in the state,” an official of the MeT department said.

Due to the good amount of rainfall received in February 2019 as compared to the past few years, officials said the cold weather conditions will continue till the end of this month.

On Monday the city recorded a maximum temperature of 22.2 Degree Celsius – which is 5 Degree Celsius below the normal temperature. The minimum temperature during the Sunday night was 13.3 Degree Celsius – which is 1 Degree Celsius above the normal. “We will witness one more western disturbance in parts of the region due to fast-moving winds. The weather will continue to remain dry till March 13. However, there will not be any major rise in day temperature this month. The temperature will hover around the normal of the season only,” said the official, adding there could be slight increase in the night temperatures due to ongoing rainy spell.

Advertising

The day temperature on Tuesday is expected to remain around 24 Degree Celsius. The night temperature during the next three nights has been predicted to remain around 12-14 Degree Celsius.