Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Chandigarh witnesses season's warmest day, light rain expected

Besides a few hours of early morning dense fog, Thursday witnessed clear weather with the minimum temperature being recorded at 9.3 degrees Celsius

Express Photo
Chandigarh witnesses season’s warmest day, light rain expected
Thursday recorded this year’s and the seasons’ warmest day so far, with the maximum temperature in the city shooting up to 22.1 degrees Celsius.

Besides a few hours of early morning dense fog, Thursday witnessed clear weather with the minimum temperature being recorded at 9.3 degrees Celsius. A brief spell of lighting and thunder was witnessed during the night time.

According to the weather department, the days will be slightly warmer in the coming days, with a spell of light rain also expected.

First published on: 13-01-2023 at 00:52 IST
Coding job to decoding cricket laws: When Ranji Trophy got its first woman umpire

