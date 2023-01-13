Chandigarh witnesses season’s warmest day, light rain expected

Thursday recorded this year’s and the seasons’ warmest day so far, with the maximum temperature in the city shooting up to 22.1 degrees Celsius.

Besides a few hours of early morning dense fog, Thursday witnessed clear weather with the minimum temperature being recorded at 9.3 degrees Celsius. A brief spell of lighting and thunder was witnessed during the night time.

According to the weather department, the days will be slightly warmer in the coming days, with a spell of light rain also expected.