Chandigarh: Strong winds, rain cool down sweltering city

The Tricity, which had begun to simmer in the afternoon, was treated to cooling showers and strong gales Wednesday evening. The MeT department recorded a wind speed of 55.5 km per hour around 7 pm.

So strong were the winds that a tree got uprooted in Sector 36-C, damaging the boundary wall of a house. No one was hurt. “There were two little girls playing in the garden with their mother but fortunately, they escaped and no one was injured in this accident,” said Arvind Moudgil, an advocate. Moudgil said it was an old tree.

The MeT department attributed the rain to Western Disturbances.