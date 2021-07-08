Chandigarh: Weather not favourable,Van Mahotsav deferred to July 12

There is a prediction of 41 degrees Celsius maximum temperature with light rain for Thursday.

OWING TO rising temperature and less possibility of rain in the coming days, the UT forest and wildlife department has deferred the celebration of annual Van Mahotsav to July 12. The Van Mahotsav-2021, a month-long programme, was earlier scheduled to start from July 8.

The decision was taken after reviewing the weather forecast and prediction of Indian Metrological Department (IMD), Chandigarh. The maximum temperature in Chandigarh was recorded at 40.2 degrees Celsius Wednesday. Above 40 degrees Celsius temperature in plain areas falls in the category of heatwave. There is a prediction of 41 degrees Celsius maximum temperature with light rain for Thursday.

Debendra Dalai, Chief Conservator of Forest, UT, said, “Throughout the country, Van Mahotsav is being celebrated keeping in view rain. Some of the states start observing it from the last days of June and certain states/UTs from the first week of July. Usually in Chandigarh, we start observing it from the first week of July but this time we decided to delay it. Heavy rain is not expected in next three days. The dry season is not favourable for the plantation of saplings, plants etc. The soil is very dry these days. Tapwater does not make much impact. The plantation of saplings will not reach that growth which can be achieved with plantation during rain. There are predictions that the temperature will be down and chances are heavy rain will occur after July 10. Hence, the annual Van Mahotsav was deferred.”

Sources said UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore had agreed on starting Van Mahotsav from Thursday. Then he also gave his assent to defer the mahotsav. The forest department is scheduled to distribute at least 60,000 saplings/plants throughout Chandigarh. Personnel of paramilitary forces, including ITBP, CRPF and ITBP, will also participate. A plant distribution vehicle will also be introduced.

At least five plants, especially medicinal plants, fruit plants of indigenous species, will be distributed to each interested person for plantation at house.

Van Mahotsav, an annual programme being celebrated nationwide, was started in 1950 by the then Union minister of agriculture and food K M Munshi, although the first Van Mahotsav week was organised by M S Randhawa, a noted Punjabi civil servant, botanist and historian, in July 1947.