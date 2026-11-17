With temperatures dipping and winter conditions gradually setting in, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for dense fog in Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana for the next four days, from November 17 to 20.

The Chandigarh Meteorological Department has warned of dense fog in isolated places, which could reduce visibility, particularly during morning and night hours. The conditions may affect commuters, especially those travelling on highways and other road stretches during early morning hours.

The alert comes after a noticeable fall in temperatures across the Tricity on Monday, with Panchkula recording the lowest minimum temperature.

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Chandigarh recorded the season’s lowest at 11 degrees Celsius, which was 3.5 degrees below normal, early on Wednesday.