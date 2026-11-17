With temperatures dipping and winter conditions gradually setting in, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for dense fog in Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana for the next four days, from November 17 to 20.
The Chandigarh Meteorological Department has warned of dense fog in isolated places, which could reduce visibility, particularly during morning and night hours. The conditions may affect commuters, especially those travelling on highways and other road stretches during early morning hours.
The alert comes after a noticeable fall in temperatures across the Tricity on Monday, with Panchkula recording the lowest minimum temperature.
Chandigarh recorded the season’s lowest at 11 degrees Celsius, which was 3.5 degrees below normal, early on Wednesday.
On Monday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 27.8°C, a decline of 2.7 degrees from Sunday, though it remained 0.6 degrees above normal.
Meanwhile, the minimum at the Panchkula weather station dropped by 3.6 degrees Celsius from the previous day to settle at 10.9°C.
According to the IMD’s forecast, there is unlikely to be any major change in the weather pattern over the next five days, with mainly clear skies expected across the Tricity of Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali. However, the dense fog warning remains in force till November 20.
Maximum temperatures will hover between 27°C and 28°C, while minimum temperatures are forecast to hover around 14°C on Wednesday, rise to 15°C on Thursday and Friday, and dip further to 12°C on Saturday.
According to IMD, the weather is expected to remain dry across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh through Sunday, with no rainfall activity forecast.
The weather department has advised caution during foggy conditions as reduced visibility can make road travel difficult.