Chandigarh wears deserted look, but Grain Market-26 remains a concern

Visitors at Sabji Mandi in Sector 26 during weekend lockdown in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

The first day of the weekend lockdown– the first lockdown in the current year– imposed in the UT on Friday had a visible impact as the city, except the Grain Market in Sector 26, wore a deserted look. The city recorded less movement of motor vehicles as compared to a normal day.

However, the Grain Market, where many visitors were seen violating the Covid-19 guidelines of maintaining social distancing and wearing compulsory facemask, was open for supply of essential commodities on Saturday and people thronged the market for purchasing vegetables and grocery items. Although, the police personnel challaned those violating the Covid-19 guidelines. The Grain Market in Sector 26 had roused the local administration’s concern during the first wave of Covid-19 cases in the UT, subsequently forcing the administration to shift the market to ISBT-17 for several months. Meanwhile, the nearby congested residential locality of Bapu Dham Colony had become a hotspot for Covid-19 cases during the first wave.

Deserted look of the road near Sukhna Lake Chandigarh during weekend lockdown in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Deserted look of the road near Sukhna Lake Chandigarh during weekend lockdown in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

The important public places, including Sector 17 plaza, Sukhna Lake, Rock Garden, Sector 42 new lake etc were wore a deserted look during the day.

SI Rohtash Kumar, incharge PP Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26, said, “We strictly dealt with the Covid-19 guidelines violators. Challans were issued for not following social distancing and not wearing face mask. As the ration shops and vegetable market is at the Grain Market, we can accept the rush at this particular place.”

President of Chandigarh Beopar Mandal, Charanjiv Singh said, “All the market associations observed 100 per cent lockdown except shops dealing in essential commodities. Even though we followed the administration’s instructions strictly, we are against the weekend lockdown.

It is a loss to the market and industries. The Administration should consider other strategies to curb the increasing cases of Covid-19. Motor vehicles were very visible on the roads. There was no strictness on the part of local police.”

SI Jaspal Singh, incharge of PP Sukhna Lake, said, “Merely a few people from Punjab, who were not aware of the lockdown, came in taxis to visit Sukhna Lake but they were not allowed entry. We did not find any violator at Sukhna Lake. The lake will remain shut till 5 am on Monday.”