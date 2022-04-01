Chandigarh: Water tariff hike irks RWAs, residents

The UT Administration’s decision to hike water tariff from April 1 in Chandigarh has evoked widespread in Chandigarh. While the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress are planning protests against the hike, the decision has not gone down well with several resident welfare associations either.

Vinod Vashisht, Convener, CFORWO (City Forum of Residents Welfare Organizations) stated that “never ever heard if there is any other city in India, where domestic consumers are charged for sewerage at the same rates which are applicable for commercial consumers. For the last four years, the MC and Administration have been seen continuously shelling its residents with exorbitant hikes in water tariff year-after-year, based on one pretext or another. Firstly, the MC decided to raise sewerage cess (from Rs 10 per WC seat) to an exorbitant 30 per cent of water charges on June 29, 2018, which was subsequently notified effective from June, 2019. Secondly, with another shocker, the MC resolved to enhance water tariffs from 100 to 275 per cent ( nearly a four-folds hike) on December 30, 2019 at the House meeting. This was subsequently notified by the UT Administration after considering public objections with enhancements from 50 to 200 per cent (upto three-fold hike) effective from September, 2020,” Vashisht stated.

He added, “Then last year, while giving temporary relief and suspending notification for 10 months, they are again set to increase water tariffs with slight modifications. Residents are not going to get much respite. Complete roll back is not a solution, nominal enhancement is always welcome. It seems that the present minority municipal dispensation is not able to live up to people’s expectations”.

President of Second Innings Association, RK Garg stated that their body of senior citizens condemns the hike. “We very strongly condemn the increase without disclosing the real expenses as well as receipts. As far I know, their calculations are over the actual nature of expenses and this needs to be ascertained. An annual increase is also implemented and sewerage charges should not be compared,” Garg said.

“People at large need to discuss and comment on this misadventure of the administrator which people will not forget. Let there be elections today and the MC will change fully,” he added.

The Congress has convened an urgent meeting to discuss the next course of action. Protests are being planned. “An important meeting of all members of the executive committee of the CPCC has been convened for April 3 to chart out the course of action on the unprecedented increase in water tariff and unbridled inflation due to anti-people policies of the BJP. Pawan Kumar Bansal, former Union Minister and Treasure, All India Congress Committee will be present to give his valuable advice and guidance,” a message has been sent out to all Congressmen.

Chandigarh Beopar Mandal too condemned the sharp hike. President Charanjiv Singh said, “The Chandigarh Administration has even bypassed the resolution passed by previous House. It was proposed to be charged on actual consumption as per meter. This will be a huge burden on the resident of city and this increase should be rolled back. The issue should be forwarded to MCC House to deliberate on it. Tariff should be on actual consumption in commercial category without any minimum flat rate”.