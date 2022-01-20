scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Must Read

Chandigarh: Water supply for limited hours on Friday

🔴 The Municipal Corporation (MC) has thus advised Chandigarh residents to store adequate amount of water during these hours, in order to be prepared.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
January 20, 2022 3:03:09 am
Chandigarh Water supply, Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, Water supply, Punjab news, Chandigarh city news, Chandigarh, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThis is due to the 66KV Grid Sub-Station at Waters Works Kajuliis being shut down for urgent maintenance.

WATER SUPPLY in Chandigarh on  Friday will be available fromearly morning 3:30 am to 9am and evening from 6pm to 8pm.

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has thus advised Chandigarh residents to store adequate amount of water during these hours, in order to be prepared.

The Municipal Corporation informed that the water supply between 3:30am and 9 am will be normal but would be at low pressure during the evening hours.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

This is due to the 66KV Grid Sub-Station at Waters Works Kajuliis being shut down for urgent maintenance.

More from Chandigarh
Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

An Municipal Corporation officer said, “People are advised to store adequate water during the morning hours as the water supply will be at low pressure in the evening. The supply will be normalised the next day.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 19: Latest News

Advertisement