Chandigarh: Water supply for limited hours on Friday

WATER SUPPLY in Chandigarh on Friday will be available fromearly morning 3:30 am to 9am and evening from 6pm to 8pm.

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has thus advised Chandigarh residents to store adequate amount of water during these hours, in order to be prepared.

The Municipal Corporation informed that the water supply between 3:30am and 9 am will be normal but would be at low pressure during the evening hours.

This is due to the 66KV Grid Sub-Station at Waters Works Kajuliis being shut down for urgent maintenance.

An Municipal Corporation officer said, “People are advised to store adequate water during the morning hours as the water supply will be at low pressure in the evening. The supply will be normalised the next day.”