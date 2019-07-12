Chandigarh: Water enters houses in Sector 19, Panchkula

Written by Pallavi Singhal

A two-hour rainfall in Panchkula led to massive waterlogging in parts of Sector 19 on Thursday. The rain brought life to a standstill with local residents struggling to commute to their workplace.

The rainwater also entered several houses in the locality.

Sector 19 Houseowners’ Welfare Association president Kamlesh said that Municipal Corporation officials had “promised them last year that the issue has been taken care of and that this problem will not arise again”.

But as soon as the rainfall began this year, the sector again got flooded, she complained.

Panchkula MC Commissioner Rajesh Jogpal evaded the queries, when contacted.

An MC engineer attributed the waterlogging to a clogged drainage pipe along the railway line near Sector 7. “We have sought permission from the railway authorities concerned to get access to the pipe and address the problem,” said the engineer.

“As of now, we are using MC tubewell in the sector to pump out the water that fills up the area,” said the engineer.