Chandigarh water crisis: Technical snag repaired at Kajauli, claim officials

The water crisis in Chandigarh and Mohali might soon be over as the fault in a valve in Phase III and Phase IV pipelines was fixed on Monday at Kajauli waterworks. The water supply, however, is likely to be normal on Tuesday morning.

During a visit to the Kajauli waterworks, the technicians who repaired the pipeline said that they had been working since Saturday to repair the faults in Phase I and Phase II as the pumping machines developed a technical snag.

“Due to closure of Phase I and Phase II pipeline, the valve in Phase III and Phase IV pipelines was leaked due to excessive pressure. It took one and a half-day to repair the valve as it was a major leakage. We completed the repair work around 2.30 am on Monday,” the technician told Chandigarh Newsline.

Asked about the frequent breakdown in the water supply lines, another member of the team which repaired the pipeline said that the pumping machines create problems most of the times due to which the water supply lines get affected.

“The valves are the other components which create problems as the the valves get leaked. Due to the leakage, we could not supply the water. This time too, the supply was affected due to leakage of valves,” the technician said.

A technician of the Punjab water supply department, who was involved in repairing the pipelines, said that the valve needed to be replaced which could solve the problem.

Chandigarh alone gets around 40 million gallons per day (MGD) water while Mohali gets around 10 MGD water from the Kajauli waterworks.

The executive engineer (XEN) of water supply department of Mohali, Anil Sharma, told Chandigarh Newsline that their team was also working with Chandigarh teams to repair the technical snags. XEN Anil Sharma added that the water supply in Mohali was normal by Monday evening.

“The faults were repaired on early Monday morning. The supply will be normal from Tuesday onwards,” Sharma said.

When asked about the replacement of valve at the Kajauli waterworks, XEN Sharma said that it was not under his domain to comment on it as the issue was related to the Chandigarh Administration.

Areas in Mohali too affected due to breakdown at Kajauli

The areas in Phase II, Phase VI, Shahi Majra, Phase I and Mohali village too were affected due to the repair work at the Kajauli waterworks on Sunday and Monday morning. The residents of the areas complained of poor water supply on Monday morning.

Mohali gets water from all the four pipelines which supply water from Kajauli to Chandigarh. Due to breakdown in Phase III and Phase IV lines, the Phase VI area was affected.