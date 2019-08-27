Chandigarh water crisis: ‘No tanker came.. trying to store some water as problem may continue’

IT WAS at 7.30 on Sunday evening that Vivek Ahuja, a resident of Sector 42, requested an official of public health wing for a water tanker. Despite repeated calls, he did not get one even till Monday morning.

Ahuja then went to Sector 15 filling station to register his requirement for a tanker. Till 5.30 pm, the officials kept saying that the water tankers will reach the sector soon but he did not get any.

This was not just one case. Many like Ahuja suffered on Monday facing water crisis. In the evening, the residents got water supply but at a very low pressure.

Lalit Sharma, a resident of Sector 40, told Chandigarh Newsline that it was around 9 am when he went to the Sector 15 filling station seeking a water tanker.

“I even took the number of the dealing hand sitting there and I may have made almost a dozen calls to him. The only thing he said is that at that moment there were 250 plaints and it takes time for the tanker to reach the spot,” Sharma said.

In the evening, Sharma said that the water tanker was not sent to his residence. “Now the supply is at a low pressure. It is not reaching the first and second floors. We are just trying to store some water as you never know the problem may continue on Tuesday as well,” he added.

The residents were using their contacts with the local political leaders requesting them if they could put in a word with the corporation officers to send a water tanker at their residence soon. Manoj Verma, a resident of Sector 46, said that even the private tankers which they tried to call for service did not attend to their plaint.

“They clearly told me that there is a long waiting list and he has to go to around 25 places first. Only after that will he reach our sector,” Verma said.

Baljinder Singh Bittu, chairman of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association of Chandigarh, said that they did not get a single drop of water on Monday.

“One has to start his week on Monday. People have to go to office and children have to go to schools. It is so difficult without water,” he said.

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation had claimed that it hired 50 tankers in addition to its 17 tankers to cope with the problem.

A resident, who did not wish to be quoted, of Sector 21 said, “A retired IAS officer who stays near our house directly called up senior IAS officers of the administration and the water tanker reached his residence 20 twenty minutes. This is sheer discrimination.”