Chandigarh: Waste-to-energy plant likely to be delayed as DPR yet to come

The waste-to-energy plant is likely to be delayed further because it is October and the detailed project report on the plant has still not been received by the Municipal Corporation.

The issue was raised before the General House where BJP councillors pointed out as to why the DPR hasn’t been received till now.

In July, a decision was taken in this regard and the civic body was hopeful of allotting the project by October because in November, the code of conduct will be in place. The civic body has to go to polls in December.

BJP councillors Arun Sood and Shakti Devshali said, “This seems to be intentional. Why has the project been delayed so much?”

However, Medical Officer of Health Dr Amrit Warring said that the DPR is yet to come from IIT-Roopnagar.

Responding to questions raised on the civic body’s efficiency in assigning the work of preparing the detailed project report (DPR) for the waste-to-energy plant in Chandigarh, the Municipal Corporation stated that the Thapar Institute of Technology did not respond to the several calls made to it on its official number for the request for proposal.

ALLOTTED WORK OF PREPARING DPR TO IIT-ROOPNAGAR

The civic body in its General House meeting on July 29 had allotted the work of preparing the DPR to IIT-Ropar, which has agreed to undertake it at a cost of Rs 26.77 lakh, after the Punjab Engineering College quoted Rs 80 lakh for the task, while no response was received from Thapar Institute of Technology. However, questions were being raised that the other two institutes were not properly contacted and bids were collected inefficiently.

Meanwhile, during the House meeting on July 15, it was decided that the city’s dry waste will be processed with the waste-to-energy technology, and a reputed institution would be roped in for the preparation of the DPR and the bidding document. Subsequently, the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh had sent a letter to the Punjab Engineering College, Indian Institute of Technology, Roopnagar and Thapar Institute of Technology, Patiala, requesting their financial quotation for the preparation of DPR and request for proposal for the project. Finding the lowest bid of IIT-Roopnagar, they were asked to submit the DPR.