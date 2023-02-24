scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Chandigarh to finally get its waste processing plant which will be set up for 27 yrs

It was decided that the wet waste at the plant would be converted into bio-methane and Compressed Natural Gas and the dry waste will be converted into refuse-derived fuel.

Chandigarh waste processing plantThe high powered committee also directed that emission norms of the plant would be extremely stringent and the performance parameters would also be extremely strict (Representational/ File)
Chandigarh to finally get its waste processing plant which will be set up for 27 yrs
The Chandigarh administration on Thursday accepted the recommendations of the CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute, submitted by the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, for the setting up of an integrated solid waste processing plant in the city.

It was decided that the wet waste at the plant would be converted into bio-methane and Compressed Natural Gas and the dry waste will be converted into refuse-derived fuel. The plant would be set up for 27 years, officials said.
The recommendations were finalized during a high-powered committee meeting held on Thursday, under the chairmanship of Chandigarh Adviser, Dharam Pal, and saw the presence of senior officers of the UT administration and Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh in attendance.

During the meeting, it was decided that the project would be set up for a total period of 27 years, including two years for construction and 25 years for operation and maintenance. The committee also decided that MRF centres would also be operated and maintained by the private party.

The high powered committee also directed that emission norms of the plant would be extremely stringent and the performance parameters would also be extremely strict. The committee decided that wet waste will be processed into biomethane and CNG while the dry waste will be used for making RDF (refuse-derived fuel), either in the form of loose or ingots or pallets.

The committee also stated that the project will be executed in Public-Private Partnershipmode, in which land and Viability Gap Funding will be provided by the Chandigarh civic body, while the investment required is to be made by a private investor, who would end up owning the final byproducts produced by the plant, as well.

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 08:38 IST
