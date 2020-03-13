Will do 100 per cent segregation in one week: Door-to-door waste collectors in Chandigarh

Many independent garbage collectors do not segregate waste. (Express photo) Many independent garbage collectors do not segregate waste. (Express photo)

Door-to-door waste collectors have now given an undertaking to the Chandigarh civic body saying that within one week they will begin 100 per cent waste segregation. They have even specified that the civic body can take action against them if anyone is found collecting mixed waste after this one-week deadline.

In the undertaking given by them, it is specified, “We door-to-door waste collectors undertake that within one week we will segregate wet and dry waste 100 per cent and only then give it to the Municipal Corporation. For this we will also divide and segregate our rehris into two halves.”

The door-to-door waste collectors are not under the corporation and work independently. The civic body had been saying that the reason why they have not been able to implement segregation is the waste collectors are not under them.

The waste collectors also said that “if any of the door-to-door collectors doesn’t segregate waste, civic body can issue a challan and we won’t oppose any challan if issued to them. Municipal Corporation is also entitled to take action against the door-to-door collector who violates this”.

Residents said that the waste collectors are still not making people aware and taking all mixed waste, whatever is given.

The chairman of Federation of Sectors Welfare Association of Chandigarh, Baljinder Singh Bittu, said, “It is an eye wash. Waste segregation won’t take off until there is proper awareness and that too regular one. Why don’t they start it on a pilot basis sector-wise? Residents are willing and will cooperate.”

The Monitoring Committee of National Green Tribunal has already directed the Municipal Corporation to start 100 per cent source segregation of solid waste in all the wards of Municipal Corporation by June 30, 2020.

