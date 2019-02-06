Chandigarh: Warrants against 3 policemen for recording statements in murder case

The district court of Chandigarh Tuesday issued bailable warrants against three policemen, including an inspector, sub-inspector and a head constable of Chandigarh Police, for not appearing before the court for recording their statements pertaining to a murder case of 2017.

Advertising

The bailable warrants were issued by the Court of Rajeev Goyal, Additional District and Sessions Judge, to inspector Dilbagh Singh, SI Daljit Singh and head constable Mohinder. The court issued the warrants for a sum of Rs 5,000 with one surety. The three have to appear before the court on the next date of hearing on February 20.

In the order, the court mentioned that Dilbagh Singh and Mohinder were summoned on January 30 but they did not appear. Daljit Singh was also served summon but he sent a request that being Chief Drill Inspector on the occasion of observance of silence on the day, he was not able to appear. The three were issued bailable warrants for recording their statements in the murder case of rickshaw puller Sukh Ram, which is at trial stage in the court. The three were with Police Station Sector 17 when the murder took place.

The body of Sukh Ram was found with his throat slit on May 29, 2017, on the verandah of the NRI branch of State Bank of India at Sector 17, following which the police arrested a 20-year-old unemployed man, Suraj Giri Goswami. According to the police, theft was the motive behind the murder. They said Sukh Ram caught Goswami trying to steal his money and a fight broke out between the two. The accused Goswami was under the influence of alcohol and he attacked the rickshaw puller with a butcher’s knife.