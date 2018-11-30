Chandigarh: Wards of MC road panel head, mayor take lion’s share of new projects

MOST OF the works passed in the meeting of road committee held on November 26 were either of the committee chairman’s ward or those of the mayor’s ward, an analysis of the approved agenda items reveals.

All 10 agenda items worth Rs 1.16 crore were passed in the meeting. According to the details, it was found that committee chairman Hardeep Singh’s and Mayor Davesh Moudgil’s works alone amounted to Rs 74.56 crore.

While Hardeep’s share in the works approved was of Rs 47.17 crore, that of Moudgil was of Rs 26.85 crore.

The road committee, a key sub-committee of the Municipal Corporation, can pass works, each of it up to Rs 25 lakh. The agenda items are sent in by different councillors to the officials of engineering wing, who decide which agenda items have to be placed in the meeting for final approval.

Councillors cited dire need for spending funds on several issues pertaining to building and roads wing across the city instead of “getting the funds for works in their own areas”.

Chairman Hardeep Singh is the SAD councillor of sectors 41, 42, Attawa and Buterla.

The analysis found that the committee approved the sound-proofing of halls in community centres in Sector 41 and 42, at a cost of Rs 20.64 lakh. Special repair of multi purpose complex at Attawa village from Singh’s ward at a cost of Rs 14.50 lakh was also approved.

Also, the estimates for providing and fixing stainless steel indicating boards in Sector 41 and 42, again in the chairman’s ward, at an estimated cost of Rs 12.57 lakh was approved.

When contacted, Hardeep Singh said, “This is our hard work. Those councillors who keep pressing the officials to take their works on priority, their agendas come in the meeting and are approved.”

When asked that councillors complain that their agenda items are not considered, he said, “They too must work hard and press the officials to get their agendas.”

Other agenda items approved in the meeting were estimates for providing and fixing PCC tiles on V-6 road berms in Sector 47-C, at a cost of Rs 16.27 lakh, re-fixing of paver blocks footpath on V-5 road in Sector 47 A, B and C by using retrieved paver blocks at a cost of Rs 6.17 lakh, both from Mayor Moudgil’s ward.

The committee also passed the providing and fixing of perforated paver blocks in front of Gurdwara Sahib in Industrial Area Ph-II and in front of Government Senior Secondary School Sector 47- D, Chandigarh, at an estimated cost of Rs 4.41 lakh, again in the mayor’s ward.

Devinder Singh Babla, a Congress councillor and a member of the road committee, said that he had insisted on having patchwork on potholed roads in the city till the time the recarpeting is done. “The focus was only at two wards. It is complete disparity. I conveyed it also in the meeting that this is not fair but they got in agendas of their interest only,” he said.

He added, “ Moreover sound proofing of halls is required in all the community centres. I had suggested that a policy be made for all the community centres but I wasnt listened to. Is patchwork of roads or proper flooring of community centres important or these other agendas.”