Chandigarh Ward Watch: NO. 9 | Councillor an IT professional, her area a bag of hits & misses

Gurbax Rawat, an IT professional, made sure that, be it her style statement or her opinion on any issue, everything remained updated. With her ward becoming general in next term, Rawat remains a strong contender for the ticket, considering her strong PR skills.

From being active on social media sites to being among public on every occasion, the Congress’s Gurbax Rawat made sure that her presence was felt.

It was her second term as a councillor from ward no. 9 comprising sectors 39 and 40. In her bio, she maintains that she has a ‘never say never attitude’ combined with ‘an inspiring dedication’ – something which residents of her ward have a mixed opinion about.

She works for an IT MNC in Chandigarh. She is a Master’s in computer science and currently pursuing PhD. Residents of her ward, however, have a mixed opinion, when it comes to the situation of the ward. Devinder Singh Benipal, general secretary of Residents Welfare Association of Sector 39 D, highlights the sorry state of affairs in the ward.

“The cleaning situation in Sector 39D is not good. I have been saying about dark points for three years but nothing has been done. The Community Centre has been demolished for the third time in three years and remains closed. The gym equipment was damaged. The company said our guarantee had expired,” he said.

Benipal added, “Not just this, even the condition of the forest area is very bad. It is very important to install CCTV cameras. Drug addicts come to the grain mandi yard and steal. There is a big problem of stray animals coming from Maloya milk diaries. The police beat box has been running on paper for the last several years, but not in reality.”

There are some who are all praise for Rawat. “In Sector 40A area, there is no major pending issue. Good performance by my area councillor,” said Vinay Kumar, General Secretary, Sector 40A RWA.



D K Bakshi, president of Sector 40 B RWA said, “We are fortunate to have a councillor like Gurbax Rawat. She interacts with RWAs quite frequently. Issues raised are promptly addressed. Even her husband is equally receptive.”

During the pandemic, she was seen distributing ration and essential items in the first wave. Her presence on social media during the first wave was quite strong. However, in the second wave when people required beds and practical help the most. Rawat wasn’t seen to be that active.

Achievements

Rawat says that she has done a lot in her ward in this tenure. Be it construction of green belts or construction of new dispensary, she has given it all in her ward. She has listed a few achievements here: