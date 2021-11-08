Chandigarh Ward Watch: NO. 9 | Councillor an IT professional, her area a bag of hits & misses

November 8, 2021 2:40:52 am
Gurbax Rawat, an IT professional, made sure that, be it her style statement or her opinion on any issue, everything remained updated. With her ward becoming general in next term, Rawat remains a strong contender for the ticket, considering her strong PR skills.
From being active on social media sites to being among public on every occasion, the Congress’s Gurbax Rawat made sure that her presence was felt.
It was her second term as a councillor from ward no. 9 comprising sectors 39 and 40. In her bio, she maintains that she has a ‘never say never attitude’ combined with ‘an inspiring dedication’ – something which residents of her ward have a mixed opinion about.
She works for an IT MNC in Chandigarh. She is a Master’s in computer science and currently pursuing PhD. Residents of her ward, however, have a mixed opinion, when it comes to the situation of the ward. Devinder Singh Benipal, general secretary of Residents Welfare Association of Sector 39 D, highlights the sorry state of affairs in the ward.
“The cleaning situation in Sector 39D is not good. I have been saying about dark points for three years but nothing has been done. The Community Centre has been demolished for the third time in three years and remains closed. The gym equipment was damaged. The company said our guarantee had expired,” he said.
Benipal added, “Not just this, even the condition of the forest area is very bad. It is very important to install CCTV cameras. Drug addicts come to the grain mandi yard and steal. There is a big problem of stray animals coming from Maloya milk diaries. The police beat box has been running on paper for the last several years, but not in reality.”
There are some who are all praise for Rawat. “In Sector 40A area, there is no major pending issue. Good performance by my area councillor,” said Vinay Kumar, General Secretary, Sector 40A RWA.
D K Bakshi, president of Sector 40 B RWA said, “We are fortunate to have a councillor like Gurbax Rawat. She interacts with RWAs quite frequently. Issues raised are promptly addressed. Even her husband is equally receptive.”
During the pandemic, she was seen distributing ration and essential items in the first wave. Her presence on social media during the first wave was quite strong. However, in the second wave when people required beds and practical help the most. Rawat wasn’t seen to be that active.
Achievements
Rawat says that she has done a lot in her ward in this tenure. Be it construction of green belts or construction of new dispensary, she has given it all in her ward. She has listed a few achievements here:
- New dispensary in Sector 39
- 2 new green belts near forest area Sectors 40, 39
- Construction of Sports Complex in Sector 39
- Complete renovation of community centre, Sector 39, to be fully air-conditioned with sound-proof hall
- Upgradation of complete sewerage pipeline in EWS houses in Sector 40 A & 40 B & in four different phases in Sector 40 D
- PCC tiles/pavers at front parking areas in almost all houses in Sector 39
- Additions to existing Community Centre, 40; new open kitchen, LED murals, air-conditioners for first floor meeting hall & conversion of community hall to sound proof
- New Sampark Centre, Sector 39
- PCC tiles in Inner streets of EWS houses in sectors 40 A, 40 B, 40 C & various locations in 40 D
- 14 new open-air gymnasiums at various parks
- 5 new gymnastic fitness equipment at various parks
- Upgradation of complete water supply pipeline in EWS houses in Sector 40 B & few parts in Sector 40 A
- Special new line of water supply to Sector 39 C from main line to improve water pressure
- Replacement of almost all saluse values in ward to improve water pressure
- Re-carpeting of various roads in sectors 39 & 40
- New jogging track, walkways, toe-walls, children play equipment, TT water facility, benches, dustbins etc. in various parks in sectors 39 & 40
- 3 new traffic light points at 3 corners of sectors 39 & 40
- Paver blocks at parking area of Sampark 40, electricity office & grid stations sectors 39 & 40
- Replacement of all old streetlights with LED light fittings in entire ward
- Installation of new poles with LED lights to cover dark spots in open areas, especially Ramleela Ground, near Gurdwara Sahib 39/40, Mandi Ground, near EWS houses 40 A, Dispensary 40 ground, near Haryana/govt houses 39, on newly constructed slip roads near forest area
- New park near Gurdwara Sahib, Sector 40, approved, work will start soon
