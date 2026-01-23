Chandigarh War Memorial to anchor UT’s Republic Day tableau debut

When Chandigarh rolls out its first-ever tableau at Bharat Parv 2026, the city has chosen to place the Chandigarh War Memorial at its forefront, signalling that remembrance and sacrifice will lead its national narrative on Republic Day. The tableau, to be displayed at the Red Fort from January 26 to 31 as part of the Union government’s Republic Day celebrations, will open with a sculptural representation of the memorial, underscoring the city’s collective tribute to soldiers from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh who laid down their lives for the nation after Independence.

Located in the Bougainvillea Garden in Sector 3, adjacent to the Leisure Valley, the Chandigarh War Memorial is among the country’s largest post-Independence war memorials. It commemorates between 8,459 and 11,000 martyrs who died in conflicts such as the Indo-Pak and Indo-China wars, as well as later military operations, including Sri Lanka and Kargil. Conceived in 2003–04 by Lt Gen J F R Jacob (retd), hero of the 1971 war and then Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Chandigarh, the memorial was envisioned as a citizens’ project meant to instil pride in the armed forces. Jacob laid the foundation stone on April 28, 2004, describing it as a shandar yadgar, while Gen SF Rodrigues (retd), former Army chief and later Punjab Governor, performed the ground-breaking ceremony. The memorial was inaugurated and dedicated to the nation by President APJ Abdul Kalam on August 17, 2006.