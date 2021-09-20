Chandigarh: Walk-in OPD registrations in GMCH-32 from today

The UT Administration has decided to begin walk-in OPD registrations in GMCH-32 from Monday.

“To streamline the process of OPD and in view of COVID-related issues, it has been decided that walk-in OPD registration at GMCH-32 will begin. In addition to existing process of online registration, walk-in registration will also be allowed at the GMCH-32 from 08.00 am to 11.00 am from tomorrow, i.e. 20.09.2021,” it was said.

It was also said that COVID test of the patients in OPD at GMSH-16 and GMCH-32 will be done.

“All the patients in OPD will be required to undergo COVID test. However, in case of emergency and serious patients, the doctor concerned may immediately provide the treatment/consultation and get the COVID test done at later stage,” it was specified.

Meanwhile, for OPD registration of GMSH-16 at e-Sampark Centre, it was said that the pilot project of OPD registration at e-Sampark Centre has been successfully going on for last about 10 days in Sector 15.

The IT department is in the process of procuring bar-code printer and thereafter the OPD registration for GMSH-16 will be allowed at all the e-Sampark Centres in the city. This process is likely to be completed in next 15 days.

Also, it was said that an additional medical officer during night in Emergency of GMSH-16 be deployed.

During the surprise night inspection by the Secretary (Health) on September 13, it was observed that there was a rush in the Emergency at GMSH-16.

Thereafter, another surprise night inspection was conducted by the senior doctors of the GMSH-16 and similar rush was observed in the emergency. “In view of these surprise night inspections and similar feedback from the general public, it has been decided to depute one more Emergency Medical Officer (EMO) during night shift in GMSH-16. The Director Health Service is making arrangements for the same within two-three days,” it was said.