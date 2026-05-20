Chandigarh wakes up: From McDonald’s to Blinkit, 179 brands join city’s 24×7 night life

What was once considered a city that largely shut down early is now steadily evolving into a 24x7 consumption hub — something that storeowners say is driven by changing lifestyles, food delivery demand and the rise of convenience-based retail.

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
5 min readChandigarhMay 20, 2026 04:56 AM IST
McDonald’s, Blinkit, Chandigarh commercial landscape, Chandigarh night life, Indian express news, current affairsSeveral well-known food hotspots of the city are now emerging as dedicated late-night zones. Sector 8’s inner market, already famous for its bustling food culture, has seen a particularly high concentration of establishments opting for 24x7 functioning.
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Chandigarh’s commercial landscape is undergoing a dramatic transformation as the city is rapidly embracing a round-the-clock lifestyle. In what signals the rise of a full-fledged night economy, more than 179 establishments — ranging from multinational fast-food giants and quick-commerce firms to local cafes, bakeries and convenience stores — have submitted undertakings to the Labour Department, UT, seeking permission to operate 24×7.

What was once considered a city that largely shut down early is now steadily evolving into a 24×7 consumption hub — something that storeowners say is driven by changing lifestyles, food delivery demand and the rise of convenience-based retail.

According to records submitted before the Deputy Commissioner UT, as many as 179 establishments across the city sought permission to operate 24 hours a day. It increased from 48 last year to 179 now.

The list includes major national brands, multinational food chains, cloud kitchens, cafés, grocery stores, bakeries, pharmacies and even local eateries that are now aligning themselves with the growing night-time economy.

“As most of us are opening at night, it clearly reflects a shift in consumer behaviour and business strategy. Chandigarh was once known for its early market closures and disciplined timings like I remember in restaurants things would start packing up by 9.30 pm. But now Chandigarh is now steadily moving towards becoming a city that stays awake all night,” Ketan Kalra, owner of Super Donuts, said.

According to the list of outlets that are open are major national and international brands including McDonald’s, KFC, Domino’s Pizza, Pizza Hut, Subway, Baskin Robbins and Yo! China.

Convenience retail giant 24 Seven, operated by Godfrey Phillips India Limited, has also significantly expanded its late-night presence with outlets spread across sectors 15, 22, 26, 35 and 38.

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As per details, multiple facilities of Blinkit have applied for 24-hour operations across sectors 17, 34, 37 and Burail, underlining how demand for groceries, essentials and food delivery has surged beyond traditional business hours. Business managers say residents increasingly expect instant access to food, medicines, beverages and daily essentials at any time of the day.

Not just this, the details also reflect that the hospitality and café culture in Chandigarh is also witnessing a major evolution.

Popular local names such as Classic 44, Baba Chicken, Chai Sutta Bar, Audi Chaiwala, Roll Xpress, The Belgian Waffle Co., MG Bakers, Cakes & Stuff, Food Nation, Downtown Café and Kitchen 21, Don Clooney Pizzeria & Café, Caffe Sicily, Manny’s, Belly Boy Foods and Desi Urban Chai are among the establishments that have moved towards 24×7 operations.

Several well-known food hotspots of the city are now emerging as dedicated late-night zones. Sector 8’s inner market, already famous for its bustling food culture, has seen a particularly high concentration of establishments opting for 24×7 functioning.

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Outlets such as The Fire Empire, Pizza QSR, Tikka World, Superdonuts, Get Desserted, Chefette Food, Milk Shake & Co., World of Wings and Nihari Foods are among those catering customers through the night.

Meanwhile, sectors 15, 22, 26, 34 and 35 are fast becoming the backbone of Chandigarh’s expanding night economy.

From fast-food chains and dessert parlours to cafés, grocery stores and cloud kitchens, businesses across these sectors are adapting to the city’s growing appetite for after-hours dining and shopping.

Industry experts believe the shift is being fuelled by a combination of factors — increasing urbanisation, app-based delivery services, changing work patterns, student populations, IT professionals and the rise of convenience-driven lifestyles. The post-pandemic boom in home delivery culture has further accelerated the demand for businesses to remain operational beyond midnight.

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Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav stated that the businesses who sought permission for 24×7 operations are required to comply with labour regulations and safety guidelines, particularly concerning women employees working night shifts. Establishments are also expected to ensure adequate security arrangements, transport facilities and adherence to prescribed working hours.

City traders have viewed the transition as both an economic opportunity and a response to changing consumer expectations. Many restaurants and cafes say a significant portion of their revenue now comes from late-night orders through food delivery apps, especially on weekends.

Kamaljit Singh Panchhi, president of Chandigarh Traders Association, Sector 17, said the move is expected to generate additional employment opportunities for delivery personnel, kitchen staff, hospitality workers, retail employees and security services.

“However, the rapid expansion of late-night commercial activity is likely to bring fresh challenges related to traffic management, parking congestion, noise control and policing,” Panchhi said.

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“Still, the trend marks a defining cultural shift for Chandigarh. A city once associated with quiet evenings and early shutdowns is now gradually evolving into a vibrant urban centre where food, retail and convenience is available at every hour of the day,” he added.

 

Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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