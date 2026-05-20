Chandigarh wakes up: From McDonald’s to Blinkit, 179 brands join city’s 24×7 night life

Chandigarh’s commercial landscape is undergoing a dramatic transformation as the city is rapidly embracing a round-the-clock lifestyle. In what signals the rise of a full-fledged night economy, more than 179 establishments — ranging from multinational fast-food giants and quick-commerce firms to local cafes, bakeries and convenience stores — have submitted undertakings to the Labour Department, UT, seeking permission to operate 24×7.

What was once considered a city that largely shut down early is now steadily evolving into a 24×7 consumption hub — something that storeowners say is driven by changing lifestyles, food delivery demand and the rise of convenience-based retail.

According to records submitted before the Deputy Commissioner UT, as many as 179 establishments across the city sought permission to operate 24 hours a day. It increased from 48 last year to 179 now.

The list includes major national brands, multinational food chains, cloud kitchens, cafés, grocery stores, bakeries, pharmacies and even local eateries that are now aligning themselves with the growing night-time economy.

“As most of us are opening at night, it clearly reflects a shift in consumer behaviour and business strategy. Chandigarh was once known for its early market closures and disciplined timings like I remember in restaurants things would start packing up by 9.30 pm. But now Chandigarh is now steadily moving towards becoming a city that stays awake all night,” Ketan Kalra, owner of Super Donuts, said.

According to the list of outlets that are open are major national and international brands including McDonald’s, KFC, Domino’s Pizza, Pizza Hut, Subway, Baskin Robbins and Yo! China.

Convenience retail giant 24 Seven, operated by Godfrey Phillips India Limited, has also significantly expanded its late-night presence with outlets spread across sectors 15, 22, 26, 35 and 38.

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As per details, multiple facilities of Blinkit have applied for 24-hour operations across sectors 17, 34, 37 and Burail, underlining how demand for groceries, essentials and food delivery has surged beyond traditional business hours. Business managers say residents increasingly expect instant access to food, medicines, beverages and daily essentials at any time of the day.

Not just this, the details also reflect that the hospitality and café culture in Chandigarh is also witnessing a major evolution.

Popular local names such as Classic 44, Baba Chicken, Chai Sutta Bar, Audi Chaiwala, Roll Xpress, The Belgian Waffle Co., MG Bakers, Cakes & Stuff, Food Nation, Downtown Café and Kitchen 21, Don Clooney Pizzeria & Café, Caffe Sicily, Manny’s, Belly Boy Foods and Desi Urban Chai are among the establishments that have moved towards 24×7 operations.

Several well-known food hotspots of the city are now emerging as dedicated late-night zones. Sector 8’s inner market, already famous for its bustling food culture, has seen a particularly high concentration of establishments opting for 24×7 functioning.

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Outlets such as The Fire Empire, Pizza QSR, Tikka World, Superdonuts, Get Desserted, Chefette Food, Milk Shake & Co., World of Wings and Nihari Foods are among those catering customers through the night.

Meanwhile, sectors 15, 22, 26, 34 and 35 are fast becoming the backbone of Chandigarh’s expanding night economy.

From fast-food chains and dessert parlours to cafés, grocery stores and cloud kitchens, businesses across these sectors are adapting to the city’s growing appetite for after-hours dining and shopping.

Industry experts believe the shift is being fuelled by a combination of factors — increasing urbanisation, app-based delivery services, changing work patterns, student populations, IT professionals and the rise of convenience-driven lifestyles. The post-pandemic boom in home delivery culture has further accelerated the demand for businesses to remain operational beyond midnight.

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Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav stated that the businesses who sought permission for 24×7 operations are required to comply with labour regulations and safety guidelines, particularly concerning women employees working night shifts. Establishments are also expected to ensure adequate security arrangements, transport facilities and adherence to prescribed working hours.

City traders have viewed the transition as both an economic opportunity and a response to changing consumer expectations. Many restaurants and cafes say a significant portion of their revenue now comes from late-night orders through food delivery apps, especially on weekends.

Kamaljit Singh Panchhi, president of Chandigarh Traders Association, Sector 17, said the move is expected to generate additional employment opportunities for delivery personnel, kitchen staff, hospitality workers, retail employees and security services.

“However, the rapid expansion of late-night commercial activity is likely to bring fresh challenges related to traffic management, parking congestion, noise control and policing,” Panchhi said.

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“Still, the trend marks a defining cultural shift for Chandigarh. A city once associated with quiet evenings and early shutdowns is now gradually evolving into a vibrant urban centre where food, retail and convenience is available at every hour of the day,” he added.