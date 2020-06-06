Chandigarh waives 25% power cost, to levy fine for defying distancing norms

The decision was taken by UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore during the war room meeting. The decision was taken by UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore during the war room meeting.

In a relief to Chandigarh residents, the UT administration on Friday decided to waive off 25 per cent fixed electricity charges for consumers of all categories. The administration also decided to impose a fine in the range between Rs 500 and Rs 3,000 for violation of social distancing norms or spitting in public places.

On the waiver of fixed electricity charges, a statement issued by the administration said, “The Administrator has decided that 25 per cent of the fixed electricity charges for two-and-a-half-months upto June 15, 2020 will be waived off for all categories of consumers.”

While some lauded the decision, several including industries’ associations said that they are happy, but the relief was too meager. “The fixed electricity charges waiver that has been announced is against our demand of 100 per cent waiver for three months.Though it is very little, we welcome the relief,” said Naveen Manglani, President of Chamber of Chandigarh Industries.

He added, “It will give a relief of about Rs 3,000 a month for the lockdown period to any small industrial unit with a power connection of 60 kw. Similarly, it will be about Rs 6,000 for a 120 kw connection. The fixed charges are Rs 200 per kw for power connection above 20 kw and Rs 30 per kw for power connection below 20 kw. As the fixed charges are nominal for residential purpose, for the average household with about 15 kw connection, relief will be of about Rs 100 per month for the lockdown period.”

Social distancing violation to be fined

The Chandigarh administration issued directives to impose a fine on those who do not follow social distancing norms, violate home quarantine or spit in public.

According to the orders issued by the administration, the vehicle owners who do not follow social distancing norms will also be fined. For violation of social distancing, bus owners will be fined Rs 3,000, a car owner will be fined Rs 2,000 and auto rickshaws and two-wheelers will be fined Rs 500 for the same.

Those who will be found violating home quarantine will be fined Rs 2,000, while anyone found spitting in public will have to pay a fine of Rs 500. In case the owners of shops or commercial establishments are found violating social distancing norms, they will be charged a fine of Rs 500.

No patients from neighbouring states to arrive without COVID-19 test

The Administrator directed the Principal Secretary Health to inform the neighbouring states to not send patients to Chandigarh without prior COVID-19 testing, so that the spread of infection is avoided.

The UT hospitals attract a substantial number of patients from the neighbouring states.

SOPs issued

The Chandigarh administration issued standard operating procedures, as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs. Adviser Manoj Parida said that as decided by the central government, shopping malls, religious places, hotels and restaurants will be opened in Chandigarh from June 8. “The Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) which have been circulated by Health Department will be strictly enforced,” he said.

Long route buses to operate

UT Administration also decided that the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) will start its Long Route Bus Operation from June 8, “subject to permission from the Chandigarh Administration at ISBT-43 only”.

“Buses will be operated from origin to destination station only with 50 per cent passengers and no boarding/de-boarding of passengers en-route the journey will be allowed. Passengers can book their tickets only through the online bus reservation management system. No night bus service is planned as of now,” said the order issued by the administration.

Sanitisation of the buses will be done twice, before the start of the trip and after the end of the trip.

