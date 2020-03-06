Chandigarh: Retreat at Wagah to be conducted without spectators

The BSF conducts the ceremony at three places in Punjab — Sadqi border in Fazilka, Hussainiwala in Ferozepur and Wagah in Amritsar. The BSF conducts the ceremony at three places in Punjab — Sadqi border in Fazilka, Hussainiwala in Ferozepur and Wagah in Amritsar.

Beginning Saturday, visitors and spectators will not be allowed to attend the daily retreat ceremony between India and Pakistan at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab in view of coronavirus outbreak, the Border Security Force Friday said.

“As per government guidelines, congregations are to be avoided. Hence visitors and spectators to the ceremony will not be entertained. The ceremony will be conducted without spectators,” a BSF spokesperson said.

He said the public will not be allowed in the ceremony till further orders. “We have informed our counterparts in Pakistan,” the spokesperson added.

The border guarding force, however, will continue performing the ceremonial duty of lowering the flag and other drills.

The BSF conducts the ceremony at three places in Punjab — Sadqi border in Fazilka, Hussainiwala in Ferozepur and Wagah in Amritsar. Troops of both the countries lower the respective national flags amid foot stomping gestures and patriotic music in presence of visitors on both sides of the border.

An estimated 15,000 people participate in the ceremony at Attari-Wagah and about 300-500 people attend the ceremonies at Sadqi and Hussainiwala.

Punjab govt discontinues ex-India leave

Punjab government has suspended the ex-India leave of its employees amid coronavirus scare. In orders issued Friday, the Personnel Department of Government of Punjab has directed all the departments not to allow the employees to proceed on leave to go abroad unless they have some pressing reasons.

The government has also ordered that the employees returning from abroad will be home quarantined for 14 days.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.