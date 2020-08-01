Chandigarh: Vrikshabandhan to be celebrated on August 3

A specially designed stall will be installed on August 3, to guide the public for this event. The participants will also be asked to take a pledge on the day. (Representational) A specially designed stall will be installed on August 3, to guide the public for this event. The participants will also be asked to take a pledge on the day. (Representational)

The department of Forests and Wildlife, Chandigarh, has initiated a unique way to celebrate Rakshabandhan this year. As part of this programme, preparations are being made to tie a Rakhi to green trees and plants at Sukhna Lake, Botanical Garden on August 3, from 6 am to 7 pm.

Nature lovers of Chandigarh have been invited at Sukhna Lake and Botanical Garden to celebrate Vrikshabandhan, wherein people can tie Rakhi to any tree, as a show of their love for nature. A specially designed stall will be installed on August 3, to guide the public for this event. The participants will also be asked to take a pledge on the day.

“This is one way to strengthen our bond with nature through the age-old tradition of Rakshabandhan. This seems to be a unique initiative wherein the general public will be able to show their affection towards green Chandigarh. If anyone cannot come to Sukhna or Botanical Garden, then they can tie a Rakhi on any plant near their home and take a pledge to plant at least one plant every year,” said Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF) Debendra Dalai.

A lucky draw will also be organised for the people taking pledge on this occasion and three lucky winners will be felicitated. Nature lovers can also send their selfies with their name, address, and telephone number to forestchandigarh@gmail.com. The best photographs will be published in the department’s newsletter ‘The Jungle Book.’

