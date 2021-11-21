Chandigarh: Volvo told to pay Rs 52.63L to consumer

The Chandigarh State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed a dealership of Volvo cars to refund Rs 52.63 lakh to a Chandigarh resident after his purchased Volvo SUV was found to have a manufacturing defect.

Deepak Aggarwal of Chandigarh alleged that the SUV he purchased in May 2018 became a life hazard after a few days. Deepak noticed that the car, well within its warranty period, would turn to the left side, without any input from the driver, on moderate or high speeds. He said that the vehicle was about to hit the berm of the roads on a number of occasions, thereby causing life threat to the complainant and general public. Other defects also occurred in the said vehicle and in spite of the vehicle going to the company’s workshop several times, the defects continued to cause problems.

Krishna Auto Sales, dealer of Volvo submitted in reply that the complainant has failed to place on record any expert report/opinion to prove that the vehicle in question suffered from any inherent manufacturing defects and that no dates of visit to their workshop was mentioned by the complainant. The complainant did not report any defects when the vehicle was brought for its routine services. They further said that the the complainant used the vehicle extensively and that it could not have covered the distance with the mentioned manufacturing defects.

The Consumer Commission meanwhile asked the Director of Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh (PEC) to constitute a team of experts to look into the matter and submit a report and check for defects mentioned in the complaint. Their report mentioned that, on inspection and test drive of the vehicle, it was seen that it pulling towards the left side while driving, which may be attributed to a manufacturing defect.

The Commission thus directed Volvo India and Krishna Auto Sales, Chandigarh, to jointly pay the compensation to the tune of Rs 25,000 to the complainant and also to pay cost of litigation to the tune of Rs 25000. The Commission directed the complainant to hand over possession of the vehicle to the dealership on receipt of the decreetal amount.