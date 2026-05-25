Liquor served over ice rolls in Chandigarh market, 1 arrested

The Chandigarh Police said spot verification and examination of the video indicated that flavoured vodka was being used during the activity.(Representational image/File Photo)

The Chandigarh Police arrested the owner of a liquor shop Sunday after a video allegedly showing vodka being served over ice rolls in the city’s Sector 9 market went viral on social media.

The police said the arrested man has been identified as Rajesh Sachdeva, 53, who was operating a stall in a public place where liquor was being served without a valid permit or licence.

The First Information Report (FIR) was registered under Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, pertaining to criminal conspiracy, and relevant provisions of the Punjab Excise Act, 1914, including section 68-1-14, in connection with the alleged distribution of liquor. It was registered based on the statement of Constable Harish.