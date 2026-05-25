Liquor served over ice rolls in Chandigarh market, 1 arrested

A senior Chandigarh Police officer said the FIR also names the liquor store owner and the vodka manufacturer, and that the allegations against them are under investigation.

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
2 min readChandigarhMay 25, 2026 04:50 PM IST
Chandigarh Police, Punjab Excise Act, Indian express newsThe Chandigarh Police said spot verification and examination of the video indicated that flavoured vodka was being used during the activity.(Representational image/File Photo)
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The Chandigarh Police arrested the owner of a liquor shop Sunday after a video allegedly showing vodka being served over ice rolls in the city’s Sector 9 market went viral on social media.

The police said the arrested man has been identified as Rajesh Sachdeva, 53, who was operating a stall in a public place where liquor was being served without a valid permit or licence.

The First Information Report (FIR) was registered under Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, pertaining to criminal conspiracy, and relevant provisions of the Punjab Excise Act, 1914, including section 68-1-14, in connection with the alleged distribution of liquor. It was registered based on the statement of Constable Harish.

Meanwhile, the Excise Department has also issued notice in the matter

The police said the FIR followed a viral video, which surfaced on Sunday, showing a man serving liquor over “barf ke golay”, or ice rolls, to people outside a liquor vend in the market. According to the police, spot verification and examination of the video indicated that flavoured vodka was being used during the activity.

Dalbir Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Central), said the FIR also names the company that manufactures the vodka, and that the allegations against them are being investigated.

Singh said the roles of other staff at the liquor store are also being verified. “The CCTV footage of the area is being scanned, and further investigation is underway,” he said.

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Police sources said they are examining whether the liquor was served with the knowledge or involvement of others associated with the vend or whether it was a part of a promotional activity. The roles of those present at the scene are also being looked into, they added.

The police also said that further action will be taken based on evidence collected during the investigation, including the viral video, spot verification, and CCTV footage from the area.

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula). Professional Background Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases. Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region. Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns: 1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts "12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013. "‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case. "Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification. 2. Investigative & Scams "CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus. "Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh. 3. Environment & Public Safety "Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities. "Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos. 4. Gangster Culture & Crime "City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules. "Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. Signature Style Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More

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