Chandigarh: Viral video lands former boxer who drove auto a coaching job

Days after a video of former Chandigarh boxer Abid Khan, who drives a pick-up auto in Chandigarh, went viral on social media websites including the micro-blogging app Twitter, Khan is back to coaching children at the park near his EWS flat in Dhanas, Chandigarh. The video of 60-year-old Khan, who is a diploma holder in coaching from the National Institute of Sports (NIS), Patiala, has been shared by the likes of Beijing Olympics bronze medallist Vijender Singh, 2010 CWG champion Manoj Kumar and Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar and the former Chandigarh champion boxer finds this recognition as a motivational force to start coaching.

“It’s the result of the motivation and support of all the sports lovers that I am coaching children in whatever way I can. In the past too, I wanted to pursue coaching but there was no motivation or support. Now I am glad that people have got to know about me and I want to show the same passion in coaching as I used to show while boxing in my younger days. It’s good to know that people like Vijender, Manoj and Farhan Akhtar have come to support me and when I get to talk with them, I will tell them that they will get to see champions from my coaching,” shared Khan.

A multiple Panjab University Inter-College champion, Khan, who had seven siblings, would also claim bronze medal in North India Senior Boxing Championship at Phillaur, Punjab, in 1982 followed by silver in the next edition at Shimla before he won the title in the Seventh North India Senior Boxing Championship at Chandigarh in 1985.