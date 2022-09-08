scorecardresearch
Chandigarh vigilance indicts two officers of Estate Office for not updating booth records of Sec 21 market

The vigilance wing indicted the two officers on August 28. A letter was issued to the Estate Officer from the office of SP (vigilance) for taking action against the two.

The action was taken following a complaint of Gurcharan Singh of Sector 38 West. Gurcharan Singh died due to COVID-19 last year and the matter is being pursued by his son, Gurjit Singh.

The Chandigarh vigilance department has indicted two officers of Estate Office, Sector 17, and recommended a departmental probe against them in connection with not updating the records related to a booth at Sector 21 market showing it resumed (possession taken) despite the fact that the penalty amount had been submitted.

The vigilance wing indicted the two officers on August 28. A letter was issued to the Estate Officer from the office of SP (vigilance) for taking action against the two.

The indicted officials are Ramesh Kalyan, sub-inspector (SI) with Enforcement Wing, and Rajinder Singh Sehgal, a senior assistant. The alleged negligence happened in 2002 when Ramesh Kalyan was working as record keeper and
Rajinder Singh Sehgal was a dealing assistant in the Estate Office, Sector 17.

The action was taken following a complaint of Gurcharan Singh of Sector 38 West. Gurcharan Singh died due to COVID-19 last year and the matter is being pursued by his son, Gurjit Singh.

Sources said during the course of inquiry, it was established that Ramesh Kalyan knew the facts of the file, as he put up the orders of Chief Administrator regarding restoration of the booth and receiving of the forfeiture of the amount. Later, when the record was sought from the officer, he had replied that ‘the property stands resumed’, whereas it was his duty to update the record.

The vigilance probe on the part of Rajinder Singh Sehgal concludes, “Sehgal checked the status through a website and signed a computer-generated search report that the building violation was filed in August 2002 and processed the file to transfer 100 per cent share in the name of a person. Sehgal solely relied upon the computer-generated report, whereas he should have gone through the file before transferring the case.”

Sources said that the two officers were indicted for not updating the record of the Estate Office about the submission of penalty and declared the property as a resumed property despite the fact that the fine was deposited.

“A separate complaint related to the same matter is pending with the Chandigarh Police also. The matter is sub judice. The vigilance wing examines the fact that the property was shown resumed despite the fact that the possessor of the booth had submitted the penalty. The record was not updated,” a vigilance officer said.

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 05:16:54 am
Punjab records 47% increase in excise collection in 5 months

