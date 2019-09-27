Chandigarh: Vigil put up by villagers halts illegal mining ‘temporarily’

The residents of three villages in Majri block have started patrolling on their own to stop the movement of sand-laden trucks. The vigil put up by the villagers had applied brakes on illegal sand mining, though temporarily.

The residents of Abheypur village have been protesting against illegal sand mining for the last three months and again demanded the closure of illegal sand crushers operating in the area.

Gurwinder Singh, a resident of Khijrabaad village told Chandigarh Newsline that for the last three months they started patrolling the village on their own and did not allow the trucks to cross the village by carrying sand. “Some youngsters, even some elders have formed teams, during the night. We did not allow the trucks laden with sand to cross through our village. It had helped us to stop the illegal sand mining,” he added.

Ram Singh, a resident of Abheypur village who is spearheading the protest, said that ever since they started the protest there was a sharp decline in illegal sand mining. He added that they shall continue the protest for indefinite time. “Still there are some illegal crushers. The residents of our village decided not to end the protest till all the illegal crushers are removed from the area,” Ram Singh claimed.

When asked whether they ask any help from the local police in case of any emergency, Ram Singh said that they do inform the police whenever it is needed, but the villagers were now keeping a tab during the night on the movement of trucks and tractor-trailers carrying the sand.

Bhag Singh, one of the petitioners in NGT against illegal sand mining, said that there were three roads which were used for illegally ferrying the sand from the area and the residents have closed those routes. “Teams of the villagers keep a tab during the night. It worked and we had done what administration could not do for long. The illegal sand mining is closed for quite some time now,” he stated.