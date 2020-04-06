Veteran journalist B R Jaitley passes away

Jaitlely, who worked for The Indian Express for 16 years, was also the founding editor-in-chief of a Hindi daily ‘Divya Himachal’. (Representational Image) Jaitlely, who worked for The Indian Express for 16 years, was also the founding editor-in-chief of a Hindi daily ‘Divya Himachal’. (Representational Image)

Veteran journalist BR Jaitely (85), with a career in journalism that spanned five decades, left for heavenly abode after a prolonged illness.

A family member said, Jaitely passed away on April 2, but a condolence meeting has not been scheduled yet because of the ongoing nationwide lockdown.

Jaitlely, who worked for The Indian Express for 16 years, was also the founding editor-in-chief of a Hindi daily ‘Divya Himachal’.

“He was a war correspondent as well. A man of varied interests, he loved anthropology, philosophy, religion, politics, and above all, history. He diversified into writing in the last decade of his life and penned two books, The Road To Takshashila and The Pick Of The Pen,” said a press release issued by Jaitely’s family.

